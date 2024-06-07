Hungary is only EU member opposing Ukraine’s accession to bloc, says Ukrainian official

Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, the head of the Parliament Committee on Ukraine’s Integration into the EU, said Hungary is the only country that is currently opposing the start of negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, UkrInform reported.

The official emphasized that given the Hungarian position on the negotiations, it is crucial to approve the framework of the talks with the EU by the end of June before Budapest begins its six-month EU presidency on 1 July.

“Hungary has already made it clear that Ukraine’s European integration is not its priority. It has already announced its presidential priorities, and we are not among them. Therefore, it is important not to lose momentum and time, which is critical for the country’s transformation,” noted Klympush-Tsintsadze.

The official stated that Ukraine is counting on the intergovernmental conference at the end of June, which will take place after the European Parliament elections, to approve the negotiation framework.

“However, unfortunately, there is no 100 percent guarantee that the decision will be approved by the end of June, and it is not related to whether Ukraine has completed its homework or not. Each stage of our European integration path is constantly somewhat undermined by the position of one of the EU member states, namely Hungary,” she said.

According to Klympush-Tsintsadze, no country other than Hungary currently opposes the opening of accession negotiations.

Today, the European Parliament, the European Commission, and the majority of member states clearly support the negotiation decision, she noted.

