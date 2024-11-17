Russia’s war in Ukraine could end “in coming months,” says Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reaffirmed Canada’s commitment to Ukraine’s victory while suggesting opportunities to end the war may emerge “in the coming months.” However, Trudeau emphasized that securing a favorable outcome for Ukraine would require continued US support through the incoming Trump administration.

President-elect Donald Trump’s promise for a swift end to the war prompted Western allies to carefully weigh their positions, though his specific approach remains unclear. A potential peace push under the incoming US administration could reshape the dynamics of a war entering its third year.

Trudeau also backed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s controversial phone call with Vladimir Putin.

“That requires a level of engagement with counterparts who in many cases we disagree with,” Trudeau said at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Peru.

The German leader’s call drew sharp criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who argued it was “exactly what Putin has wanted for a long time” and that Russia deserved isolation. Several European officials echoed this sentiment, viewing the contact as a sign of weakness.

“We all understand how important it is to see an end to the violence in Ukraine,” Trudeau said, while assuring that Canada and its allies remain in close contact with Zelenskyy.

