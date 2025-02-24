Support us on Patreon
Ukrainian drones strike major Russian oil refinery for third time since 2025 [updated]

The Ryazan oil refinery is a major producer of aviation fuel for Russia’s frontline and strategic aircraft used for strikes against Ukraine.
byVira Kravchuk
24/02/2025
2 minute read
A drone attack triggers fire at major Russian oil refinery in Ryazan during the early hours of 24 February 2025.
Source: Astra Telegram
A drone attack triggers fire at major Russian oil refinery in Ryazan during the early hours of 24 February, an anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. 

By targeting oil refineries, Ukraine aims to limit Russia’s ability to supply its forces effectively, thereby weakening its military capabilities. The Russian economy also heavily relies on its oil and gas sector. Disrupting this sector can impose significant economic costs on Russia, impacting its ability to finance the ongoing war.

[updated] The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the attack on Ryazan oil refinery. At least 5 explosions were reported in the target area. Preliminary reports indicate a fire broke out near the ELOU AT-6 primary oil processing unit.

Regional Governor Pavel Malkov wrote that air defense systems intercepted two unmanned aerial vehicles, with falling debris causing “a fire on the territory of one enterprise,” but he didn’t specify what kind of enterprise. According to Governor’s preliminary assessment, no casualties were reported in the latest incident.

Multiple sources identified the facility as the Ryazan oil refinery. According to Russian Telegram channel Astra, local residents reported explosions near the refinery area. The channel Baza also confirmed the fire’s location at the oil processing facility.

The refinery, which processes 17.1 million tons of oil annually, ranks among Russia’s five largest such facilities, according to Andriy Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation. 

The plant produces diesel, gasoline, fuel oil and other petroleum products, including aviation fuel that supports both frontline and strategic long-range aviation operations.

This marks the third attack on the Ryazan facility in 2025, following two previous incidents on 24 and 26 January.

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that its forces intercepted a total of 22 drones overnight across multiple regions: 16 in Orel, three in Bryansk, two in Ryazan, and one over Crimea.

According to Astra’s analysis, Ukrainian forces have targeted 27 fuel and energy facilities across 16 Russian oblasts since the beginning of 2025.

