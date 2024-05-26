Eng
Kharkiv hypermarket death toll rises to 12, injures 43 after Russian attack

On 25 May, Russians hit a construction hypermarket Epicenter with over 200 people inside and also the city center of Kharkiv, injuring 25 people and destroying civilians infrastructure.
Aftermath of the Russian attack on hypermarket in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
Aftermath of the Russian attack on hypermarket in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on 25 May 2024. Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
As of this morning, the number of fatalities in the Epicenter hypermarket airstrike has increased to 12 people, according to Mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov.

Thirty-nine people were hospitalized, with two in serious condition and one in extremely critical condition in the burn intensive care unit. A 14-year-old child has undergone surgery, while others are receiving outpatient treatment, according to the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

On 25 May, Russian forces launched guided aerial bombs and missiles on Kharkiv.

A construction hypermarket Epicenter was burned down, killing 12 and injuring 43.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the “Russian terror” and encouraged other countries to continue supporting Ukraine, highlighting the need for air defense systems. 

“Everyone who supports us with air defense systems, everyone who supplies Ukraine with weapons to protect against Russian terrorists, everyone in the world who stands shoulder to shoulder with us and has no shortage of determination, is a true lifesaver,” Zelenskyy wrote. 

Attack on Kharkiv city center

On the same day, Russians attacked the center of Kharkiv.  The number of victims rose to 25 people, including a 14-year-old boy, Terekhov reports. Earlier reports stated that 18 people were injured.

In total, as a result of Russian strikes on Kharkiv yesterday, the death of 12 people and the injury of 68 civilians were recorded, according to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

Russians hit administrative buildings, a supermarket, stores, residential buildings, a post office, cars, and other civilian objects in central Kharkiv.

The air alert in Kharkiv Oblast has lasted for more than 12 hours, according to Zelenskyy.

