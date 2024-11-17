Ukraine and NATO finalize establishment plan for joint training center

Ukraine and NATO have reached an agreement on final implementation steps for establishing the Joint Analysis Training and Education Center (JATEC), the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported on 16 November.

Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, Ukraine is pursuing NATO membership to safeguard against future Russian invasions. However, President Zelenskyy’s proposal for a NATO invitation faced opposition from at least seven member states, including the US and Germany. An invitation remains off the table until the war concludes.

JATEC, established following decisions made at the Washington Alliance summit. The center aims to strengthen Ukraine’s defense and security capabilities by analyzing war lessons, advancing military education, and promoting interoperability between Ukrainian and NATO forces. The initial high-level meeting regarding JATEC occurred in Poland in September.

The agreement was reached during a meeting in Bydgoszcz, Poland, where a Ukrainian delegation led by Deputy Defense Minister Brigadier General Anatolii Klochko met with NATO representatives.

“The Center will help Ukraine integrate into Alliance structures, facilitate experience-sharing between the parties, and contribute to finding solutions to enhance the defense capabilities of Ukraine and NATO,” Klochko said.

The NATO delegation included Assistant Secretary General for Operations Thomas Goffus, NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Transformation Admiral Pierre Vandier, NATO Communications and Information Agency General Manager Ludwig Decamps, and NATO’s Senior Representative in Ukraine Patrick Turner.

According to the Defense Ministry, the participants discussed necessary implementation measures and confirmed plans to make the Center operational by early 2025. The agenda included establishing legal procedures for Ukraine’s involvement in management and decision-making processes within JATEC. This will be the first Ukraine-NATO joint institution.

The Ministry also reported that Ukraine would become the first partner country to establish a secure information and communication system with NATO for data exchange and collaboration. Both parties agreed on a list of urgent initial projects for the Center’s activities.

