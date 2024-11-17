Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine and NATO finalize establishment plan for joint training center

A Ukraine-NATO meeting in Bydgoszcz, Poland finalized the JATEC plan, establishing a joint military analysis, training, and education institution by 2025.
byYuri Zoria
17/11/2024
2 minute read
ukraine-nato meeting poland 16 november 2024 ukraine's defense ministry jatec nato ukraine brigadier general anatolii klochko participated discuss deployment polish city bydgoszcz
Ukraine-NATO meeting in Poland on 16 November 2024. Photo: Ukraine’s Defense Ministry
Ukraine and NATO finalize establishment plan for joint training center

Ukraine and NATO have reached an agreement on final implementation steps for establishing the Joint Analysis Training and Education Center (JATEC), the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported on 16 November.

Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, Ukraine is pursuing NATO membership to safeguard against future Russian invasions. However, President Zelenskyy’s proposal for a NATO invitation faced opposition from at least seven member states, including the US and Germany. An invitation remains off the table until the war concludes.

JATEC, established following decisions made at the Washington Alliance summit. The center aims to strengthen Ukraine’s defense and security capabilities by analyzing war lessons, advancing military education, and promoting interoperability between Ukrainian and NATO forces. The initial high-level meeting regarding JATEC occurred in Poland in September.

The agreement was reached during a meeting in Bydgoszcz, Poland, where a Ukrainian delegation led by Deputy Defense Minister Brigadier General Anatolii Klochko met with NATO representatives.

The Center will help Ukraine integrate into Alliance structures, facilitate experience-sharing between the parties, and contribute to finding solutions to enhance the defense capabilities of Ukraine and NATO,” Klochko said.

The NATO delegation included Assistant Secretary General for Operations Thomas Goffus, NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Transformation Admiral Pierre Vandier, NATO Communications and Information Agency General Manager Ludwig Decamps, and NATO’s Senior Representative in Ukraine Patrick Turner.

According to the Defense Ministry, the participants discussed necessary implementation measures and confirmed plans to make the Center operational by early 2025. The agenda included establishing legal procedures for Ukraine’s involvement in management and decision-making processes within JATEC. This will be the first Ukraine-NATO joint institution.

The Ministry also reported that Ukraine would become the first partner country to establish a secure information and communication system with NATO for data exchange and collaboration. Both parties agreed on a list of urgent initial projects for the Center’s activities.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!