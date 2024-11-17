High casualties in Ukraine force Russia to ramp up junior officer training centers

Russia faces a growing shortage of junior officers. In response, military training centers for platoon commanders, artillery battery leaders, and company deputy commanders are being established at civilian universities across the country, according to Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Directorate (HUR).

Russia has suffered more combat deaths in Ukraine in the first year than in all its wars since World War II combined. For some time, it has used a “meat grinder” tactic in the war in Ukraine. The strategy involves deploying waves of soldiers to exhaust Ukrainian defenses, often resulting in significant casualties. Despite the high human cost, the tactic has allowed Russia to make territorial gains, particularly in Donetsk Oblast. Its effectiveness may sharply decrease if Ukraine overcomes its weapons shortages.

“The significant losses of junior-level officers on the frontlines are forcing Russia to make further attempts to expand their training capacity,” HUR reported.

By the end of 2024, Russia plans to open 33 new military training centers, adding to the nearly 100 already in operation.

HUR added that this intensified effort by Russian authorities indicates a worsening military personnel crisis within the command structure of the occupying forces.

Ukraine’s intelligence agency also highlighted that junior officers in the Russian army primarily serve as infantry leaders, directly conducting them for assaults on the battlefield. This role explains Russia’s high casualty rate and acute shortage of lieutenants.

