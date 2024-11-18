Eng
Odesa schools closed for two days amid widespread power cut, governor says

About 80% of roughly 50 targets aimed at Odesa region Sunday morning were missiles, causing significant damage to energy infrastructure and killing two utility workers, regional governor reports.
Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper reported significant utility disruptions across the city and its district following the Russian attack on the morning of 17 November. Partial outages of heating, electricity, and water supply continued into the evening.

“The most difficult situation remains in Odesa and Odesa district,” Kiper said on Telegram. According to him, repair crews are working to fully restore heat, electricity and water services.

Russia launched one of its largest combined air attacks in months on the morning of 17 November, deploying around 120 missiles and 90 drones to strike energy infrastructure across Ukraine.

According to Kiper, about 50 targets were aimed at Odesa Oblast during the morning attack, with 80% being missiles. The attack killed two Ukrenergo workers and injured a 17-year-old boy.

The governor reports that DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy company, currently lacks the technical capability to power critical infrastructure facilities in the city’s Kyivskyi (Tairova neighborhood) and Prymorskyi (Arkadia neighborhood) districts.

The administration has decided to declare Monday and Tuesday as days off for all educational institutions in Odesa, with provisions for emergency daycare groups in preschools and schools.

The region operates 674 “Points of Invincibility” (emergency support centers), with 138 more ready to open if needed, the governor stated.

 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in the evening address that over one million consumers were disconnected from electricity following a large-scale Russian attack on 17 November.

