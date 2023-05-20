Court sentences Odesa resident to 15 years for sharing military intel with Russia

A man in Odesa has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for transmitting sensitive military information to Russia, according to a statement from the Prymorskyi District Court of Odesa on 20 May, Suspilne reports.
During the period from 27 April to 25 May 2022, the man obtained and shared intelligence data with a representative of the Russian Federation regarding the location of the Armed Forces and other military units in Odesa and Odesa Oblast, according to the court’s statement.
Three Russian informants sentenced for espionage against Ukraine – SBU
Although the defendant admitted to the crime during the trial, he refused to show remorse, citing “ideological preferences.” Consequently, the court found him guilty of high treason, as well as possession and purchase of firearms, resulting in a 15-year prison sentence and property confiscation.
Read also:
- Three Russian informants sentenced for espionage against Ukraine – SBU
- SBU charges Moscow-linked Kyiv monastery abbot with inciting religious hatred and denying Russian aggression
- Russian missile attack destroyed Ukrainian Red Cross warehouse in Odesa last night
- Russo-Ukrainian War. Day 406: UNESCO Director-General visits Odesa after a massive drone strike
- Russo-Ukrainian War. Day 392: Russia targets Kyiv and Odesa
- How Odesa territorial defense downed $2 million cruise missile with machine gun
- Explosion in Odesa: eight victims including five law enforcement officers
- Odesa council votes to take down monument to Russian Empress