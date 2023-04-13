Three Russian informants sentenced for espionage against Ukraine – SBU

Three informants who worked for Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) and were involved in adjusting Russian attacks have been sentenced to prison based on evidence gathered by Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), according to the SBU.

The security agency says these informants conducted reconnaissance and sabotage activities in the front-line areas of Donetsk Oblast. Their primary aim was to gather information about the location and movement of Ukrainian Armed Forces units in the country’s east. In particular, according to SBU, they sought to identify fortifications, HIMARS rocket artillery systems, and relayed the coordinates of social infrastructure objects like local schools.

The SBU detained the suspects last summer and fall. Courts sentenced them to prison terms of eight to twelve years based on the evidence presented by the security service.

One of the convicted is an engineer from one of the strategic enterprises in Donetsk who provided information to the FSB about the military units’ locations near Bahmut via messaging software. He was found guilty of violating Article 111-1 of the Ukrainian Criminal Code (collaborationism).

Two other suspects were convicted under Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized military information sharing).

One was a resident of Kramatorsk who provided the FSB with the locations of critical and social infrastructure objects, additionally trying to recruit locals as informants. According to the SBU, he created and personally managed three pro-Russian Telegram channels with over 10,000 subscribers.

Another was a resident of Pokrovsk district who the FSB recruited through banned social networks VK and Odnoklassniki, and, according to the court, was taking pictures of the military’s locations and equipment in the Avdiivka direction.

Read also:

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: Donetsk Oblast, SBU, spies