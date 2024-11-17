Eng
Russian attack damages critical power line to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

After a massive attack involving 83 drones, Russian forces left the Zaporizhzhia plant on the verge of a blackout, with only one power line linking it to Ukraine’s grid.
Russian forces have damaged one of the high-voltage lines powering the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant during the latest attack on Ukraine, leaving the plant reliant on a backup line, Ukraine’s energy operator Ukrenergo reported.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in southeastern Ukraine, Europe’s largest and one of the world’s top ten, has been under Russian occupation since 2022. It was captured by Russian forces during the Battle of Enerhodar in March 2022. Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency regularly reports deterioration of safety conditions at the facility. As military activities intensify in the region, the risk of an accidental or intentional nuclear disaster grows.

In the early hours of 16 November, Russian troops launched 83 Shahed and unidentified drones, as well as an S-300 missile targeting Kharkiv Oblast.

“The location of the damage to the main power line has been identified. Ukrenergo repair crews are conducting emergency restoration work,” said Ukrenergo.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy warned that the nuclear plant was “on the verge of a blackout” as the attack disabled one of the two power lines supplying the plant.

“The nuclear plant is currently connected to Ukraine’s energy system by only one power line. If this line is also disconnected, the Zaporizhzhia station will experience a total blackout, posing a severe violation of safety protocols and risking an accident,” the ministry cautioned.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko stated that repair teams have already begun work to restore the plant’s power supply.

“Such actions by the aggressor state threaten the region’s radiation safety. Only Ukraine regaining control over the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant can ensure its safe operation,” added the minister. 

