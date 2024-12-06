Eng
Fighting intensifies on Vremivka front as Russian forces use tanks and armored vehicles in numerous assaults

The number of Russian assault actions on the Vremivka front increases, while Russian tanks and armored vehicles are deployed, but Ukrainian soldiers remain determined to resist.
Ukrainian Army's German-made Leopard 2 main battle tank. Photo: X/General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian Army’s German-made Leopard 2 main battle tank. Photo: X/General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Over the past day, Russian forces carried out the highest number of assaults in a week on the Vremivka front—37 in total, says the Spokesperson of the Southern Defense Forces, Vladyslav Voloshin, according to UkrInform.

The Vremivka front is located in Donetsk Oblast of Ukraine, specifically in the eastern part of the country. It is part of a broader conflict zone where Ukrainian forces are actively engaged in combat against Russian troops. The area is strategically significant due to its proximity to other key locations, such as Kurakhove and Vuhledar, and has been a focal point for military operations and clashes between the two sides.

Spokesperson Voloshin said that the number of Russian assaults on the Vremivka direction continues to increase. They are carried out by small infantry groups with armored fighting vehicles.

“Yesterday, they even used tanks. However, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are trying to hold the line, conducting active defense,” said Voloshin.

In the past day, one tank and nine armored vehicles were destroyed in this direction. Ukrainian forces are working to implement stabilization measures to restore positions along the front line.

“The fighting is intense, with 37 combat engagements taking place. This is the highest number of the clashes recently,” informed Voloshin.

He added that this is the highest number for the week, as the occupied usually carried out 22-26 engagements per day.

In response to a question about the total number of Russia’s personnel concentrated in the southern direction, the spokesperson noted that it involves up to 200,000 occupiers.

“There are many different specialized units against us—drones, scouts, and the Russian National Guard,” Voloshin explained.

Recently, Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, told FT that Russian forces have assembled 300 boats near Kherson in what appeared to be preparation for potential river crossing operations.

Russian forces lack resources for major Zaporizhzhia offensive, Ukraine’s military says

