Russian forces are attempting to advance as deep as possible in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Oblast, aiming to reach its administrative borders, says Vladyslav Voloshyn, the spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, UkrInform.

Russian forces have intensified assaults in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, escalating pressure on Ukrainian defenses in the southern sector. Moscow controls significant portions of the oblast, including the cities of Melitopol and Enerhodar (home to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant), but not the regional capital, Zaporizhzhia city. The occupation of this strategically vital region—and particularly the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant—poses severe nuclear safety risks amid combat operations and mismanagement by Russian authorities.

The Russian military-political leadership has never hidden that the Zaporizhzhia Oblast is within their geopolitical interests, Voloshyn states.

“Therefore, it can be said that before any negotiations on a ceasefire or the establishment of different regimes or ceasefire agreements begin, the Russians want to gain as much advantage as possible, advancing as far as they can in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and if possible, even reaching the administrative borders of the region,” Voloshyn explains.

He emphasizes that this is one reason why the situation in southern Ukraine, particularly in the Zaporizhzhia direction, is beginning to escalate. The occupiers have also accumulated certain forces and resources in these areas to conduct assaults with small infantry groups.

“The tactic of using these small groups has been somewhat effective for Russia on other fronts, which is why they will try to apply this creeping advance tactic and infantry assaults in small groups on the Zaporizhzhia directions as well. We are talking about the Orikhiv and Huliaipole directions. Since the beginning of spring, the number of such assault actions has significantly increased in the region,” Voloshyn adds.

