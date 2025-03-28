Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Russian forces deploy “creeping advance” tactics in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

As Russian forces systematically intensify their southern offensive, small infantry groups are becoming the primary instrument of a calculated territorial expansion strategy in the region.
byOlena Mukhina
28/03/2025
3 minute read
Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: General Staff
Russian forces deploy “creeping advance” tactics in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Russian forces are attempting to advance as deep as possible in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Oblast, aiming to reach its administrative borders, says Vladyslav Voloshyn, the spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, UkrInform.

Russian forces have intensified assaults in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, escalating pressure on Ukrainian defenses in the southern sector. Moscow controls significant portions of the oblast, including the cities of Melitopol and Enerhodar (home to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant), but not the regional capital, Zaporizhzhia city. The occupation of this strategically vital region—and particularly the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant—poses severe nuclear safety risks amid combat operations and mismanagement by Russian authorities.

The Russian military-political leadership has never hidden that the Zaporizhzhia Oblast is within their geopolitical interests, Voloshyn states.

“Therefore, it can be said that before any negotiations on a ceasefire or the establishment of different regimes or ceasefire agreements begin, the Russians want to gain as much advantage as possible, advancing as far as they can in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and if possible, even reaching the administrative borders of the region,” Voloshyn explains.

He emphasizes that this is one reason why the situation in southern Ukraine, particularly in the Zaporizhzhia direction, is beginning to escalate. The occupiers have also accumulated certain forces and resources in these areas to conduct assaults with small infantry groups.

“The tactic of using these small groups has been somewhat effective for Russia on other fronts, which is why they will try to apply this creeping advance tactic and infantry assaults in small groups on the Zaporizhzhia directions as well. We are talking about the Orikhiv and Huliaipole directions. Since the beginning of spring, the number of such assault actions has significantly increased in the region,” Voloshyn adds.

Earlier, Ukraine’s 12th Azov Special Purpose Brigade, operating under the National Guard, took 20 Russian soldiers prisoner near Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast, according to the Brigade’s statement released on 27 March.

The unit reported that the captives survived combat in a sector where many of their fellow Russian troops were killed during failed assaults.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts