The death toll from a Russian missile strike on Sumy, northeastern Ukraine, has risen to 11 people, including two children aged 9 and 14.

This Russian attack is a part of a broader military strategy to terrorise civilians and demoralize the population by deliberately targeting residential areas and energy infrastructure.

The number of people injured in the 17-18 November attacks has reached 89, with 11 children among the wounded, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES).

Acting Mayor Artem Kobzar reports that 105 residents have sought assistance at emergency service and Red Cross tents set up in response to the attack.

Thirty-seven casualties remain hospitalized, with 11 people, including six children, receiving intensive care treatment, the Regional Military Administration states.

The strikes have caused significant infrastructure damage. Deputy Mayor Stanislav Polyakov told Suspilne that utility services have been cut off in the affected 10-story residential buildings.

The Sumy Regional Prosecutor’s Office reports damage to two educational facilities, 13 buildings comprising 90 apartments, and 28 vehicles.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES)

On 17 November, Russia launched 210 air targets, including missiles and drones, on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. The morning attack resulted in at least five civilian deaths and multiple injuries, with significant damage to power facilities across several oblasts, including Rivne, Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk, Volyn, and Odesa.

Ukrainian F-16 pilots successfully intercepted approximately 10 of these targets. Despite these defensive efforts, the scale of the attack led to widespread power outages and further strained the country’s energy infrastructure.

