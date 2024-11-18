Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Death toll rises to 11, including 2 children, in Russian missile strike on Ukraine’s Sumy

A 9-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl are confirmed among the casualties as rescue operations continue following 17-18 November strike on Sumy that injured 89 others, including 11 children.
byVira Kravchuk
18/11/2024
2 minute read
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Sumy, 17-18 November.
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Sumy, 17-18 November. Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES).
Death toll rises to 11, including 2 children, in Russian missile strike on Ukraine’s Sumy

The death toll from a Russian missile strike on Sumy, northeastern Ukraine, has risen to 11 people, including two children aged 9 and 14.

This Russian attack is a part of a broader military strategy to terrorise civilians and demoralize the population by deliberately targeting residential areas and energy infrastructure. 

The number of people injured in the 17-18 November attacks has reached 89, with 11 children among the wounded, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES).

Acting Mayor Artem Kobzar reports that 105 residents have sought assistance at emergency service and Red Cross tents set up in response to the attack.

Thirty-seven casualties remain hospitalized, with 11 people, including six children, receiving intensive care treatment, the Regional Military Administration states.

The strikes have caused significant infrastructure damage. Deputy Mayor Stanislav Polyakov told Suspilne that utility services have been cut off in the affected 10-story residential buildings. 

The Sumy Regional Prosecutor’s Office reports damage to two educational facilities, 13 buildings comprising 90 apartments, and 28 vehicles.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES)

On 17 November, Russia launched 210 air targets, including missiles and drones, on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. The morning attack resulted in at least five civilian deaths and multiple injuries, with significant damage to power facilities across several oblasts, including Rivne, Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk, Volyn, and Odesa.

Ukrainian F-16 pilots successfully intercepted approximately 10 of these targets. Despite these defensive efforts, the scale of the attack led to widespread power outages and further strained the country’s energy infrastructure.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts