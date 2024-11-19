Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russia targets Ukraine’s energy system with over 1000 missiles since 2022

Since severing ties with Russian and Belarusian energy systems in 2022, Ukraine has integrated into the European ENTSO-E grid, bolstering its energy security amid the ongoing war.
byOlena Mukhina
19/11/2024
2 minute read
An energy grid, illustrative photo.
A power grid. An illustrative image. Photo via Depositphotos.
Russia targets Ukraine’s energy system with over 1000 missiles since 2022

Russia has launched over 1,000 missiles at Ukraine’s energy facilities while occupying more than 18 GW of the country’s power capacity, including the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest in Europe, said the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy on 19 November, marking 1000 days of Russia’s war.

Since the onset of the all-out war in 2022, Russia has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, inflicting severe damage and disruption. One of the most severe attacks occurred on 26 August, 2024, when Russia launched 236 missiles and drones, leading to immediate power outages for around 4 million Ukrainians across 12 regions.

“In 2024 alone, the Russians destroyed or damaged over 9 GW of capacity—equivalent to the peak consumption of countries like the Netherlands or Finland. Despite the attacks, Ukraine’s energy system continues to function, with energy workers tirelessly restoring power to homes,” the ministry stated.

Ukrainian authorities emphasized that the country’s energy system has shown independence from Russia and resilience for 1,000 days. On the night of 24 February 2022, Ukraine disconnected from the Russian and Belarusian energy systems, joining the European ENTSO-E grid by 16 March 2022, thereby enhancing its energy security.

In April 2022, Ukraine created the Energy Support Fund to consolidate support from international partners to aid Ukrainian workers in maintaining stable power supplies during Russia’s armed aggression.

The fund has accumulated over €700 million for restoring power facilities. To date, Ukraine has received over 19,000 tons of humanitarian aid from 36 countries to stabilize its energy system.

On 17 November, Russian forces again attacked power generation and transmission facilities across Ukraine. The country’s air defenses tracked 210 aerial targets – 120 missiles and 90 drones. Energy shutdowns has been introduced across Ukraine, including its capital, Kyiv.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts