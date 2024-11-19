Eng
New Taurus missile proposal for Ukraine will be set for Bundestag vote

The Free Democratic Party (FDP) plans to introduce the proposal following their exit from Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s governing coalition, Christian Dürr, the FDP parliamentary group leader, told DPA.
19/11/2024
A Taurus KEPD 350 cruise missile at the ILA air show near Berlin in 2004. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
The Free Democratic Party (FDP) plans to introduce a new proposal in the German Bundestag next week regarding the transfer of long-range Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine following their exit from Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s governing coalition.

The supply of Taurus, a German-Swedish air-launched cruise missile system with a range of about 500 kilometers, could significantly enhance Ukraine’s long-range strike capabilities in its defensive war against Russian aggression.

Christian Dürr, the FDP parliamentary group leader, told the DPA news agency that his party has consistently advocated for supporting Ukraine in close coordination with allies.

“The Biden administration in the US is taking decisive action. Now Germany must follow suit and transfer Taurus to Ukraine,” Dürr stated.

The proposal could potentially gain majority support in parliament, as the combined seats of the Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU), Free Democrats, and Greens total 403 out of 735 mandates. However, the situation is complicated by the Greens’ position in Scholz’s minority government, which may force them to vote against the initiative despite their previous support for missile deliveries.

While most FDP deputies have historically favored supplying Taurus missiles, they previously voted against similar initiatives due to coalition discipline. Chancellor Scholz has repeatedly refused to approve the transfer of these weapons systems to Ukraine.

The proposal has gained backing from prominent political figures, including CDU’s Friedrich Merz, who is a candidate for the chancellorship, and Green Party’s Robert Habeck, the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs.

This development marks a significant shift in German political dynamics regarding military support for Ukraine, potentially challenging Scholz’s steadfast position against providing Taurus missiles to Ukrainian forces.

