ISW: Ukrainian deep strikes into Russia to weaken its battlefield potential

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 19 November that Ukraine’s emerging military capabilities could fundamentally alter the war dynamics, with Western military assistance playing a critical role in potentially changing the strategic landscape.

Ukrainian forces only recently began receiving sophisticated weaponry necessary for large-scale combat operations. This includes F-16 fighter jets, ATACMS missile systems, and Western main battle tanks—all acquired in limited quantities throughout 2023 and 2024, the report stated.

“Ukrainian forces have not yet been provided an opportunity to demonstrate what they can achieve when properly resourced,” the analysis notes, emphasizing the potential for improved systems integration and battlefield performance.

The report argues that continued Western military support remains crucial for Ukraine to liberate occupied territories and compel Russian President Vladimir Putin to reconsider his war strategy.

“Ukrainian determination and innovation alone likely cannot bring about these conditions,” the analysis states.

Key strategic implications include the potential for Ukraine to enter future negotiations from a position of strength, countering Russia’s persistent demands for complete Ukrainian capitulation.

