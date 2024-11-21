Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Reuters: Nearly 11,000 North Korean troops deployed in Russia’s Kursk Oblast

North Korea has also supplied Russia with self-propelled howitzers and multiple rocket launchers, as per Seoul intelligence.
byYuri Zoria
21/11/2024
2 minute read
Reuters: Nearly 11,000 North Korean troops deployed in Russia’s Kursk Oblast

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) has reported that nearly 11,000 North Korean troops are stationed in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, with some actively participating in battles during the Ukraine war. The troops are serving as part of Russia’s airborne and marine units, Reuters reports.

The statement comes as North Korea supplies Russia with artillery, missiles, and troops for the Russo-Ukrainian war. Earlier reports suggested 11,000 North Korean soldiers were training in eastern Russia; now, US and South Korean intel indicate they’ve joined combat in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

On Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s recent remarks suggesting the potential deployment of 100,000 North Korean troops to Russia, South Korea’s intelligence indicated that while this number remains unconfirmed, additional troop deployments could occur if battles are prolonged and casualties mount.

In its report, Reuters refers to South Korean parliament intelligence committee member Lee Seong-kweun, citing the National Intelligence Service (NIS) on 20 November. According to him, North Korea has also supplied additional weapons to Russia, including self-propelled howitzers and multiple rocket launchers.

The NIS is investigating the number of North Korean casualties and whether any soldiers have surrendered. The agency has received conflicting information regarding their status in the ongoing conflict.

According to Reuters, another parliament intelligence committee member, Park Sun-won cited NIS, saying that North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui’s recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow might have discussed significant issues, potentially including a future visit by Kim to Russia.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!