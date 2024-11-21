Reuters: Nearly 11,000 North Korean troops deployed in Russia’s Kursk Oblast

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) has reported that nearly 11,000 North Korean troops are stationed in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, with some actively participating in battles during the Ukraine war. The troops are serving as part of Russia’s airborne and marine units, Reuters reports.

The statement comes as North Korea supplies Russia with artillery, missiles, and troops for the Russo-Ukrainian war. Earlier reports suggested 11,000 North Korean soldiers were training in eastern Russia; now, US and South Korean intel indicate they’ve joined combat in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

On Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s recent remarks suggesting the potential deployment of 100,000 North Korean troops to Russia, South Korea’s intelligence indicated that while this number remains unconfirmed, additional troop deployments could occur if battles are prolonged and casualties mount.

In its report, Reuters refers to South Korean parliament intelligence committee member Lee Seong-kweun, citing the National Intelligence Service (NIS) on 20 November. According to him, North Korea has also supplied additional weapons to Russia, including self-propelled howitzers and multiple rocket launchers.

The NIS is investigating the number of North Korean casualties and whether any soldiers have surrendered. The agency has received conflicting information regarding their status in the ongoing conflict.

According to Reuters, another parliament intelligence committee member, Park Sun-won cited NIS, saying that North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui’s recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow might have discussed significant issues, potentially including a future visit by Kim to Russia.

Related: