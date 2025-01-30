Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1071: New EU sanctions package targeting Russian aluminum

Exclusives

From power plants to saved giraffes: photographer captures eight years of USA’s invisible impact in Ukraine. Photographer Vladyslav Sodel has documented every step of how Ukrainians went further and achieved something bigger thanks to the aid from the American people

USAID halt hit Ukraine hardest: Ukrainians speak out. For some Ukrainians, Secretary Rubio’s aid suspension threatens vital support programs serving thousands. For others, it offers a chance to clean house.

Ukraine tackles world’s fastest aging population with drastic pension overhaul. As Ukraine grapples with a dwindling workforce, a new three-tier pension system races to reverse the demographic crisis while cutting Russia’s political grip.

Military

Deepstate: Russia slows down attacks slightly, yet captures Velyka Novosilka. Lack of infantry main Ukrainian weakness, brigade says

Strategic oil and military facilities hit in massive drone strike in Russia’s Tver region. 29 drones struck Russia’s critical oil and military infrastructure in the Tver region, reportedly hitting the strategic Andreapol oil pumping station and the 23rd Arsenal military facility.

Ukrainian drones strike Russia’s fourth-largest oil refinery in 800km range attack. Ukraine’s drone strikes target two major Russian oil refineries within days, demonstrating expanded reach against strategic infrastructure despite Moscow’s air defense claims.

As of 29 JAN 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 834670 (+1670) Tanks: 9886 (+10) APV: 20597 (+24) Artillery systems: 22395 (+29) MLRS: 1264 (+1) Anti-aircraft systems: 1050 Aircraft: 369 Helicopters: 331 UAV: 23456 (+57) Cruise missiles : 3054 (+1) Warships/boats: 28 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 35366 (+97)



Intelligence and Technology

UK intelligence: Ukraine’s dual drone strikes paralyze quarter of strategic Russian oil facility. Two precision drone strikes have disabled a quarter of storage capacity at one of Russia’s key fuel facilities, potentially disrupting operations at nearby Engels-2 Airbase.

Ukrainian defense ministry acquires first locally-made military trucks under state guarantees. More than 50% of the production of these trucks is localized in Ukraine.

Major Russian drone maker expands production to Ryazan shopping center. Russian drone producers seize their fourth mall, expanding from Izhevsk to Ryazan, well within the range of Ukrainian long-range drone attacks

International

“”Europe’s gas vault””: Ukraine offers its storage facilities to Croatia. The initiative aligns with broader European efforts to reduce dependence on Russian gas, reinforcing Ukraine’s role as a key player in Europe’s energy security.

EU proposes Russian aluminum ban in new sanctions package. The package will target key sectors of Russian economy while also expanding restrictions on its banks, oil transport, and military-linked technology.

Axios: Israel sends 90 Patriot missiles to Ukraine, possibly through pilgrimage deal. US military planes transported dozens of air defense interceptors from Israeli storage to Poland, marking Tel Aviv’s largest contribution to Ukraine’s defense.

“”Russian gas costs sovereignty, US LNG only money””: Zelenskyy responds to Fico’s “”enemy”” claims. “”Our enemy is Zelenskyy. Zelenskyy caused the problems we have. I don’t like him because he harms Slovakia,”” claimed Slovak’s Prime Minister amid Russian gas disputes.

US court blocks Trump’s funding freeze as Ukrainian aid programs hang in balance. A federal judge’s intervention offers temporary hope for Ukrainian aid organizations already grappling with suspended USAID programs affecting thousands.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Russian soldier charged with sexual slavery of Ukrainian woman forcibly held 18 months in Russia. Ukrainian authorities have charged a Russian soldier with war crimes for allegedly raping and kidnapping a 21-year-old woman from Izium, then holding her in sexual slavery for 18 months in Belgorod.

Russian missile attack on private food enterprise buries two employees under collapsed concrete roof. Russia launched an Iskander-M missile on Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine, and killed two women, because there was almost no gap between air raid warning and missile impact.

Russians target orphans and disabled families’ children for military draft in Kherson Oblast. Russian occupation forces in Kherson Oblast are systematically identifying and conscripting young people without family protection.

Political and Legal Developments

Putin claims Ukraine’s collapse without Western aid, Zelenskyy accuses him of prolonging war. During a state TV interview, Putin claimed that Zelenskyy is “”illegitimate”” for negotiations and once again accused former British PM Boris Johnson of derailing the Istanbul peace talks in 2022. Zelenskyy responded that Putin just aims to make the war “”endless.””

Holocaust survivor draws parallel between Nazi terror and today’s Russia in Bundestag address. “”Putin is trying to destroy us as a nation, just as Hitler tried to destroy the Jewish people in World War II,”” Roman Schwarzman declared.

New Developments

Russia’s oil trade with China and India stalls as largest-ever energy sanctions drive up shipping costs. Russian crude oil trade to China and India grinds to halt as unprecedented sanctions trigger shipping cost surge

