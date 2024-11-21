Russian military forces have occupied Nova Illinka in the Donetsk Oblast, an analysis by DeepState reported on 20 November.

Illinka, located in the eastern part of the Donetsk Oblast, is part of the broader Donbas landscape, which has been a focal point of military operations since 2014.

The analytics group reported that Russian occupying forces had made territorial advances in multiple locations, specifically noting progression near Dalnie, Antonivka, Pustynka, and the Toretsk area.

DeepState highlighted the Kurakhove direction, located west of Russian-occupied Donetsk, as the most intense combat zone, documenting 690 military engagements over the past two weeks. The Pokrovsk direction remains equally challenging, with 435 recorded combat encounters.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported heavy fighting there but refrained from disclosing specific positional losses. The Institute for the Study of War corroborated DeepState’s assessment, confirming Russian advances near Pokrovsk, Vuhleder, and Toretsk in Donetsk, while Ukrainian Defense Forces reportedly demonstrated success in the Kurakhove area.

Vuhledar has withstood numerous attacks since the full-scale invasion in 2022 and has become key to Ukrainian defenses in the southern part of Donetsk Oblast. Russian troops entered the city on 1 October 2024.

Russian forces are advancing towards Pokrovsk, a critical logistics hub for Ukrainian military operations in eastern Donetsk Oblast. The proximity of Russian artillery and drone capabilities now threatens this strategic location, with potential capture representing a significant vulnerability for Ukrainian defensive lines. A loss of Pokrovsk would compromise logistical support and potentially destabilize broader front-line defensive positions, creating strategic challenges for Ukrainian forces in the region.

Read also: