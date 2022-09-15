Russian occupiers force all men in Horlivka, Donetsk Oblast to go to front

In Horlivka in Donetsk Oblast, the Russian occupiers are forcing men to go to the front; only women are left in the city, press service of the Ukrainian intelligence reports.

“The militia committees of the temporarily occupied Horlivka, in cooperation with the forces of the occupiers, have been given the task of ‘mobilizing’ 6,000 local residents. The search for men of conscription age is underway in the city. Raids are ongoing in the Central Market, public places, shops, shopping centers, gas stations, etc,” the report says.

According to the intelligence, only women, children and the elderly remain in the city today.

The men, who were previously “mobilized” into the 9th Separate Marine Regiment of the 1st Army Corps of the occupation forces, have not been contacted since 11 September.

It is known that before that they were in the occupied areas of Kherson Oblast and refused to participate in hostilities. The last time they reported that the Russian commanders threatened to send all those who refusw to the front line without weapons.

