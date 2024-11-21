Sanctions work: Half of Russia’s A320/A321neo fleet grounded due to engine issues

Russia’s aviation sector faces significant challenges as sanctions disrupt the maintenance and supply of advanced aircraft engines, grounding 50% of the country’s Airbus A320/A321neo fleet, Russian newspaper Kommersant reported on 20 November. The affected aircraft represent approximately 10% of the foreign-built fleet operating in Russia.

International sanctions imposed on Russia after its 2022 Ukraine invasion have severely disrupted its civilian aviation sector. Bans on aircraft sales, parts, and maintenance have grounded numerous planes, strained fleet operations, and raised safety concerns.

Of the 66 A320/A321neo aircraft in Russia, 34 are currently non-operational, with several grounded since 2023. Maintenance challenges are particularly acute for engines like Pratt & Whitney’s GTF and CFM International’s Leap, which require frequent servicing. Sanctions prevent their repair or importation, leaving airlines unable to resolve engine issues or extend service life. Experts anticipate that a large portion of these aircraft may not return to operation.

S7 Airlines faces the most critical situation, with 31 of its 39 A320/A321neo jets grounded. The airline is attempting to conserve engine resources for peak travel seasons, but over 20 planes are reportedly beyond recovery. Other airlines, including Aeroflot and Ural Airlines, are also affected, although their Leap-powered engines present slightly fewer challenges compared to Pratt & Whitney’s GTF engines.

Kommersant’s unnamed sources claim that the disruptions could lead to significant fleet reductions by 2026. Russian airlines have requested government approval to send engines abroad for repair, but no responses have been issued. Attempts to source engines or parts through gray imports are also reportedly unfeasible due to international tracking systems and global shortages.

Despite efforts to redistribute aircraft usage seasonally, experts predict a reduction in passenger capacity and operational flexibility in the coming years.

