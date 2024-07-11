Russo-Ukrainian War, day 868: F-16s en route to Ukraine, Blinken says at NATO summit

Exclusive

Russia has become so economically isolated that China could order the end of its war in Ukraine. As Russia’s list of allies dwindles to just North Korea and Iran, both of which are themselves subject to heavy economic sanctions, the country’s increasing isolation on the global stage has left it with few options but to rely on China’s continued support, potentially giving Beijing the leverage to dictate the terms of its war in Ukraine.

The Putin-Kim pact is an opportunity for the West. The Russia-North Korea defense pact leaves no doubt about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s determination to overthrow the existing international order. But the agreement could also strain the Kremlin’s relations with China, potentially disrupting Sino-Russian efforts to undermine Western unity

“Collective Chamberlain” of scholars calls to appease Russia ahead of NATO summit. A group of European and American academics has sparked controversy by urging NATO to reject Ukraine’s membership bid, drawing comparisons to Neville Chamberlain’s appeasement of Nazi Germany.

To keep Ukraine’s NATO prospect alive, its neighbors must confront Washington. With talk of Ukraine’s NATO aspirations fading in Washington, the country’s staunchest advocates in Eastern Europe must convince US leaders that abandoning Ukraine’s membership path would be a dangerous mistake.

Military

Ukraine probes execution of POWs by Russian forces near Robotyne. Video emerged 10 July, but exact date of incident is unknown.

Russia loses 90% of Kharkiv offensive force, Ukrainian commander reports. The Russian offensive began on 10 May, but failed to achieve any objectives.

Russian missile strike on Voznesensk kills 1, injures mayor and 7 others. The Russian attack targeted a civilian site, though specific details have not been disclosed.

Ukrainian boy in ICU dies after 8 July Russian missile strike on Kyiv hospital. After the attack, he was transferred to another hospital in Kyiv, where he later died.

Russian drone attack on port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast kills two men, injures one. The Ukrainian Air Force reports shooting down 14 Shahed drones across eight regions during a night of intense Russian strikes on 10 July

Russian strikes on 8 July claimed 43 lives, says Zelenskyy. Ukrainian officials report the completion of rescue operations in Kyiv following a devastating Russian missile attack that left dozens dead and over a hundred injured.

As of 09 Jul 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 553410 (+1220) Tanks: 8178 (+7) APV: 15704 (+19) Artillery systems: 15015 (+49) MLRS: 1115 Anti-aircraft systems: 880 Aircraft: 361 Helicopters: 326 UAV: 11922 (+29) Cruise missiles : 2389 (+36) Warships/boats: 28 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 20212 (+62)



Intelligence and technology

Blinken: F-16s en route to Ukraine. Ukraine’s long-awaited F-16 fighters are from Denmark and the Netherlands.

F-16s en route to Ukraine: Netherlands adds € 300 million for crucial munitions. This is in addition to the €150 million already allocated for this purpose.

“Even 50 is nothing” – Zelenskyy says Ukraine needs 128 F-16 jets. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for 128 F-16 fighter jets to counter Russia’s daily deployment of 300 aircraft against Ukraine.

UK Prime Minister: Ukraine can use British Storm Shadow missiles to strike Russia. In his first NATO summit as Prime Minister, Keir Starmer reaffirmed Britain’s support for Ukraine’s defensive operations, including potential strikes inside Russia.

Ukrainian strikes reduce Russian oil refining by nearly 17%. Ukraine’s use of various weapon types to strike deep into Russian territory is having a substantial effect on Russia’s energy exports, according to a high-ranking NATO official.

US Department of Justice uncovers Russian AI-powered disinformation network on X. US authorities have seized domain names and searched nearly 1,000 X accounts linked to a sophisticated Russian disinformation operation.

Biden announces five strategic air defense systems from partner countries for Ukraine. In response to recent Russian missile attacks, the US, Germany, Romania, Netherlands, and Italy join forces to bolster Ukraine’s air defenses with strategic systems and interceptors.

International

Poland won’t intercept Russian missiles over Ukraine, despite security pact provision. A Ukraine-Poland security deal signed on July 8 in Warsaw includes a provision for Poland to intercept Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine.

Politico: Hungary’s EU Council presidency in jeopardy after visits to Moscow and Beijing. Anonymous EU diplomats told Politico that there is “very clear political disapproval” of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s recent trips to Moscow and Beijing, with ongoing discussions about how the EU should respond.

New Zealand allocates $ 9.8 million in aid to Ukraine. New Zealand’s latest $9.8 million aid package to Ukraine includes funding for drones and military medical needs.

Humanitarian and social impact

8 Ukrainian kids returned from Russian occupation tell of beatings and threats. A charitable organization Save Ukraine successfully brought eight Ukrainian children aged 7 to 17 and their families back to Ukraine from the Russian-occupied Kherson and Donetsk Oblasts.

Ukraine’s diplomat at UN Security Council: “Russia kills children it cannot abduct and brainwash”. Ukraine’s UN representative Sergiy Kyslytsya drew attention to Russia’s systematic targeting of Ukrainian children, from the unlawful deportation of minors from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia to the recent deadly attack on the Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv.

Political and legal developments

Russia serves Chicken Kyiv at UN lunch after missile strike on Ukrainian children’s hospital. The dish echoes the 1991 “Chicken Kiev” speech by President Bush, warning against ‘suicidal nationalism’ shortly before Ukraine’s independence.

Zelenskyy: Putin exploited US aid 6 months delay to attack Kharkiv, Russian offensive still failed. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that the six-month delay of a $61 billion US aid package allowed Russians to launch the Kharkiv offensive, but the eventual approval of aid and the “bravery of Ukrainian soldiers” led to a successful defense.

Read our earlier daily review here.