Ukraine probes execution of POWs by Russian forces near Robotyne

Video emerged 10 July, but exact date of incident is unknown.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
10/07/2024
1 minute read
A video depicting the shooting of two captured Ukrainian soldiers by Russian troops near Robotyne. Photo: screenshot
Ukraine probes execution of POWs by Russian forces near Robotyne

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin has announced an investigation into the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POW) by Russian forces near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

A video depicting the shooting of two captured Ukrainian soldiers by Russian troops surfaced on social media on 10 July. The incident reportedly occurred in June 2024. Investigators suspect the involvement of Russia’s 70th Motorized Rifle Regiment, based in Chechnya.

“This is not an isolated incident, but a deliberate policy of the Kremlin’s regime to destroy everything Ukrainian,” Kostin stated on X/Twitter.

The act violates the Geneva Convention and constitutes a war crime. However, Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets notes that international organizations struggle to respond effectively to such incidents.

