Russian missile strike on Voznesensk kills 1, injures mayor and 7 others

A Russian missile struck Voznesensk in Ukraine’s Mykolaiv region on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring others, including the town’s mayor, according to Vitaliy Kim, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration.

“Eight people were injured, all in moderate condition. Among the wounded is the mayor of Voznesensk,” he wrote on Telegram.

The attack targeted a civilian object, though specific details were not disclosed.

Ukraine’s Air Force had detected a missile heading towards Voznesensk at 15:07 local time, shortly before the impact.

