Ukrainian intelligence eliminates Russian battalion commander in southern Ukraine (video)

HUR’s Kraken unit conducted a precision FPV drone strike against Sergei Melnikov, the Shtorm-Ossetia battalion’s chief of staff, in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
05/01/2025
Russia’s Shtorm-Ossetia commander Sergei Melnikov (R), and FPV drone view on his car moments before the strike. Photos: HUR
Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) reported on 5 January that its Kraken unit successfully eliminated the chief of staff of the Storm-Ossetia battalion, Sergei Melnikov (callsign “Kama”), and his driver.

The Shtorm-Ossetia battalion is an assault unit within Russia’s 429th Motorized Rifle Regiment. Notably, Russia’s Shtorm units are often staffed by convicts who have signed military contracts. Both Ukrainian and Russian sources didn’t mention the military rank of Melnikov.

The operation took place on 29 December 2024 on the Vasylivka-Tokmak highway in the occupied part of southern Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Oblast. HUR’s Department of Active Operations obtained operational intelligence detailing the Russian commander’s route and movement schedule in the occupied territory.

Using this information, drone operators planned an FPV drone ambush. The operators first targeted the UAZ Patriot vehicle carrying Melnikov, frightening the driver. HUR says the terrified Russian driver suddenly changed course, causing the vehicle to veer into a ditch, after which the military intelligence operators struck the windshield with a kamikaze drone.

Both invaders were eliminated in the attack, according to HUR.

Numerous Russian sources confirmed Melnikov’s death on 30 December, sharing the same obituary that claimed that he “died while performing military duty.” Melnikov was from Russia’s Tatarstan. 

Russian forces have experienced significant losses among high-ranking officers during the ongoing all-out Russo-Ukrainian war, with confirmed reports indicating the deaths of multiple generals and commanders since 2022.

