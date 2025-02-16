Exclusives

As US refuses to defend Europe, Russia’s military budget now bigger than Europe’s altogether. With the US scaling back NATO commitments, the IISS reports Russian defense spending has surged to $462 billion, surpassing Europe’s and leaving it vulnerable to the Kremlin’s growing military might.

Humanizing the “inhumanizable”: The West continues its quest for “good Russians”. “Ukraine’s War: The Other Side” is another Western attempt to portray killers as people you can sympathise with

No Munich in Munich: Zelenskyy cozies up with republicans. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Munich, Germany, holding high-stakes negotiations with Donald Trump’s big wigs

Military

Frontline report: Ukraine thwarts triple Russian breakthrough attempt at vital Siversk supply hub. Russian forces deployed heavily modified “turtle tanks” and coordinated infantry attacks in Donetsk Oblast, only to see their armored units systematically destroyed by Ukrainian drone operators and defenders.

Forbes: Ukraine’s MiG-29 takes out Russian drone team in Kursk with four American bombs. Ukraine’s fighter jet wiped out a platoon of Russian drone operators, who had been targeting Sumy Oblast.

Ukrainian officials claim Chornobyl shelter fire extinguished, radiation levels normal after Russian drone strike. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy stated that the Russian attack on a nuclear power plant demonstrates unpreparedness for peace negotiations, while Russia denied its involvement in the strike.

As of 15 FEB 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 856660 (+1180)

Tanks: 10068 (+11)

APV: 20927 (+17)

Artillery systems: 23174 (+59)

MLRS: 1283 (+1)

Anti-aircraft systems: 1066

Aircraft: 370

Helicopters: 331

UAV: 25341 (+117)

Cruise missiles: 3063

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 37379 (+127)

Special equipment: 3747 (+2)

International

Rubio and Lavrov hold phone call, but accounts on Ukraine and sanctions differ. Russia emphasized economic issues, particularly sanctions relief, while the US focused on finding solutions to the war in Ukraine.

Politico: Trump officials head to Saudi Arabia for talks with Russia, Ukraine joins as well. Earlier on Saturday, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine had not been invited to the peace talks in Saudi Arabia.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine was not invited to US-Russian meeting in Saudi Arabia over war in Ukraine. President Zelenskyy expressed surprise at being excluded from US-Russia talks planned for next week in Saudi Arabia.

Polish FM: Macron convenes European leaders to discuss Trump’s actions. French President Emmanuel Macron will host European leaders in Paris on 17 Feb. for an emergency summit focused on challenges posed by US President Donald Trump.

US asked European capitals this week how many troops they can send to Ukraine, FT reports. The questionnaire also requested details on weaponry and security arrangements they can offer Ukraine in a potential post-war settlement with Russia.

Zelenskyy: We must build Armed Forces of Europe for future to depend only on Europeans. Ukrainian President revealed intelligence showing Moscow’s plans to create 15 new divisions totaling 150,000 troops, while urging European nations to establish their own unified military force to reduce dependence on US security guarantees.

“Remember Minsk-2.” Europe should stay out of Ukraine peace talks, Kellogg says. The 2015 Minsk-2 ceasefire deal, aimed at ending the Russia-inspired war in eastern Ukraine, failed despite European involvement.

Political and Legal Developments

US could send troops to Ukraine to guard rare earth resources, NBC reports. Trump proposed acquiring $500 billion in Ukrainian rare earth minerals for US military aid. While he claimed Kyiv “essentially agreed,” Zelenskyy rejected the draft deal, citing a lack of security guarantees.

Zelenskyy: Ukrainians don’t want elections, who disagrees can change citizenship. The Ukrainian President argued that elections during war would fatally compromise the country’s military resistance and lead to a Russian occupation of all Ukraine’s territory.

Ukraine declines US proposal for 50% ownership of rare earth minerals in exchange for aid without security guarantees. The US is also considering to deploy American troops in Ukraine to secure these natural resources following a peace deal with Russia.

Putin only seeks ceasefire to regroup forces, dodge sanctions – Zelenskyy. The Ukrainian President also expressed concerns that it would be “very, very difficult” for Ukraine to oppose Russian aggression without the US military aid.

