Ukrainian officials claim Chornobyl shelter fire extinguished, radiation levels normal after Russian drone strike

Ukrainian rescuers managed to contain the fire on the protective shelter covering the destroyed Unit 4 of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) after a Russian drone strike on 14 February. Despite the damage, authorities confirmed that radiation levels remained stable.

The incident coincided with the Munich Security Conference 2025, where global leaders, including US Vice President JD Vance and President Zelenskyy, discussed security challenges and potential paths to peace in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) reported that the radiation levels at the industrial site remain at 0.57 µSv/h, within normal parameters.

“The situation is under control. There are no casualties,” wrote Ukraine’s MIA.

The automated monitoring system continues to track radiation levels at 39 points across the Exclusion Zone, transmitting hourly data to the dispatch center, with capability to switch to minute-by-minute monitoring during emergencies, according to Ukraine’s Minister of Environmental Protection Svitlana Hrynchuk.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attack, highlighting that the shelter was constructed through international collaboration to contain radiation from the 1986 disaster.

“This shelter was built by Ukraine together with other European countries and the world, together with America – with everyone who wants real security for people,” Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

He emphasized the deliberate nature of the strike, noting that the drone flew at an altitude of 85 meters to evade radar detection.

“Russia does not change its crazy anti-human state rhetoric. And this means that Putin is definitely not preparing for negotiations. He is preparing to continue deceiving the world,” Zelenskyy wrote.

However, Russia denied involvement, with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissing the allegations as a “provocation” and asserting that Russian forces do not target nuclear infrastructure.

The incident occurred during a larger assault involving 133 Iranian-designed Shahed-type drones and decoys, according to military officials. Ukrainian forces intercepted 73 of these unmanned aerial vehicles, while 58 were locationally lost.

