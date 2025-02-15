“Remember Minsk-2.” Europe should stay out of Ukraine peace talks, Kellogg says

The United States does not believe European nations should be involved in peace negotiations with Russia, according to US Ukraine and Russia envoy, General Keith Kellogg. Speaking at the Ukrainian Lunch during the Munich Security Conference, Kellogg reaffirmed that Ukraine must be central to any peace talks, but he does not see a role for European representatives.

The Ukraine peace talks are still in the early stages, with both sides expressing a willingness to negotiate. The main challenge is ensuring any agreement upholds Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as President Putin signals he’s not ready to compromise. Despite efforts from the US and Ukraine for a lasting resolution, key hurdles remain, including differing views on territorial concessions and security guarantees.

“The US has never said that Ukrainians should be excluded from the discussions,” Kellogg emphasized, adding that President Trump has consistently supported Ukraine’s inclusion in the process.

However, Kellogg pointed out that Europe’s involvement could complicate matters, citing European leaders’ failures during the Minsk-2 agreements. The 2015 ceasefire deal, aimed at ending the war in eastern Ukraine, involved Ukraine, Russia, France, and Germany. The war began in 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea and backed separatists in Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts. The agreement ultimately failed to achieve lasting peace.

“”Remember Minsk-2. There were a lot of European leaders involved, and they utterly failed,” he said.

Kellogg’s remarks contrast sharply with the European Union’s stance, which insists that a peace deal without European participation is unacceptable.

Kellogg further revealed that the US is pursuing two parallel negotiation tracks: one with Russia and the other with Ukraine and its allies.

“[US Middle East envoy Stephen Witkoff] has the Russian lane. I have the Ukrainian and European lane,” he said.

He stressed that a lasting peace agreement requires the involvement of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people and that no party should be excluded.

“We need to put everything into a framework, something we’ve never had before,” Kellogg stated.

Kellogg also explained that he works alongside Steve Vitkoff, the US Special Representative for the Middle East, who is managing the Russian track. Vitkoff, who recently visited Moscow, played a key role in negotiating the release of American citizen Mark Fogel, as confirmed by the White House.

