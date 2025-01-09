Eng
Kellogg wants to broker Russia-Ukraine peace deal within 100 days of Trump inauguration

The special envoy to Ukraine and Russia nominee emphasizes Trump’s commitment to ending the war through direct negotiations with both Putin and Zelenskyy.
US Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg (Ret.), Trump’s nominee for special envoy to Ukraine and Russia. 8 January 2025. Screenshot: Fox News
Former US Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, Trump’s nominee for special envoy to Ukraine and Russia, has set a goal to find a solution to the Russia-Ukraine war within 100 days after the 20 January inauguration. He said it in his remarks on Fox News on 8 January.

This comes as US President-elect Trump has previously promised to end Russia’s war in Ukraine in one day. As he pushes for peace negotiations, some of his aides have suggested proposals requiring Ukraine to cede large portions of its territory to Russia.

Speaking to Fox News, Kellogg emphasized Trump’s commitment to ending the war quickly, claiming Trump “wants this war to end, it’s carnage, and he knows it’s a tough one.”

“And I think they’re going to come to a solvable solution in the near term. And when I say by the near term, you know, I would like to set a goal on a personal level and professional level, I would say let’s set it at 100 days,” Kellogg said, stressing further need to “figure a way we can do this in the near term to make sure that this solution is solid, it’s sustainable and that this war ends to and so that we stop the carnage.”

The former national security adviser emphasized firstly Russian casualties, which have been almost exclusively among their invading army, and only then the Ukrainian ones, which include not only military casualties but also massive losses among civilians due to the Russian deliberate attacks on Ukrainian cities.

“When you look at the damage, when you look at what’s happening within Ukraine, and just the casualties alone are enormous, the Russian casualties, the Ukrainian casualties, the damage to their cities, this is a war that needs to end,” Kellogg told Fox News.

Addressing concerns about potential concessions, Kellogg stressed that Trump’s approach allegedly aims to protect Ukrainian interests.

He’s not trying to give something to Putin or to the Russians. He’s actually trying to save Ukraine and save their sovereignty, and he’s going to make sure that it’s equitable and that it’s fair,” he said.

