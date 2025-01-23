Support us on Patreon
Former NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg: Ukraine war may end in 2025

NATO’s ex-chief Stoltenberg cites Russia’s mounting losses of 1,000 troops daily and economic struggles as potential catalysts for 2024 peace deal, while warning against rushed compromises.
23/01/2025
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
Former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, stated that ending the war in Ukraine this year is possible, according to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Following Trump’s election victory, discussions have emerged about potential peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, as he has expressed a desire to end the war swiftly, saying he could do it even before taking office. However, that did not happen. It still remains uncertain how Trump will persuade Moscow to engage in negotiations. Reports suggest that he might consider a peace deal that compromises Ukraine’s territorial integrity and cease the US aid for the country.

While acknowledging war’s unpredictability, Stoltenberg expressed cautious optimism during the panel discussion “A Peace Formula for Ukraine,” where he joined Andrii Yermak, head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office.

Stoltenberg noted that Russia is paying a steep price for its aggression, losing around 1,000 soldiers daily, dealing with a 21% key interest rate, 10% inflation, and a severe labor shortage due to emigration and battlefield losses.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining and even increasing pressure on Russia to force Moscow to negotiate a just peace. However, he warned against any attempt to end the war quickly at the expense of Ukraine’s sovereignty. The fastest way to end the war is to lose it, but that would not bring peace—it would bring Ukraine’s occupation, he said.

Earlier, Yermak reaffirmed Ukraine’s commitment to working with the new US administration toward achieving fair peace, stressing that Ukraine would not compromise on its independence or territorial integrity.

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reported on 22 January that US President Donald Trump’s newly appointed Special Envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, was tasked with ending the war in 100 days, with Trump personally overseeing the negotiations.

However, analysts argue that a resolution remains unlikely in the near term, as Russian ruler Vladimir Putin believes he is winning and lacks any incentive to halt hostilities despite Russia’s mounting losses in manpower and equipment.

