Kyiv welcomes Kellogg’s nomination as special representative for Ukraine and Russia by Trump

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that Keith Kellogg understands the essence of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.
byOlena Mukhina
28/11/2024
2 minute read
Kellogg in Ukraine
Kellogg visiting Ukraine in 2023.
Ukrainian diplomats maintain strong ties with retired General Keith Kellogg, who was nominated for the position of Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia by US President-elect Donald Trump, said Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi, according to UNIAN.

During his election campaign, Trump pledged to prioritize US domestic interests and swiftly end the Russia-Ukraine war, potentially compromising Ukraine’s territorial integrity. General Keith Kellogg, appointed as Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, co-authored a strategy paper advocating that continued military support for Ukraine should depend on Kyiv’s willingness to engage in peace talks with Russia. He also suggested that delaying Ukraine’s NATO membership could facilitate negotiations. This approach has raised concerns about the potential for a peace deal that may favor Russian interests.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Tykhyi noted that Ukraine welcomes Kellogg’s nomination as Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, as his position is considered an “important and complex mission.”

“Keith Kellogg is not a new person for us, for Ukraine. The Ukrainian Embassy in the US has maintained close ties with him, particularly in the framework of expert diplomacy in recent years. We have developed and maintained a good dialogue with General Kellogg during this time,” said Tykhyi.

He added that Ukrainian delegations have also met with Kellogg several times. For example, during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address at the Reagan Institute in July 2024, Kellogg was among the special guests.

According to the Ukrainian spokesperson, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expects even more active cooperation with Kellogg in his new position.

“We will cooperate. We will establish contact with him,” emphasized Tykhyi, noting that it is too early for further comments as they will depend on their future collaboration.

Tykhyi also highlighted that General Kellogg has extensive experience in national security and defense.

“He is a person who has had a tremendous career in this field. Therefore, we do not doubt that his views are comprehensive and profound. He truly understands what is happening, the dynamics, and the essence of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine,” said Tykhyi.

The spokesperson added that the agency will comment on specific peace initiatives after Kellogg arrives in Ukraine.

