Ukraine open to peace talks but Russia issues ultimatums, Ukrainian parliament chair says

Oleksandr Merezhko, Chair of the Ukrainian Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Policy and Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation, told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty in an interview that Russia, which continues its war against Ukraine and commits acts of aggression, shows no signs of readiness for genuine negotiations.

Following Trump’s election victory, discussions have emerged about potential peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, as Trump has expressed a desire to end the war swiftly. However, it remains uncertain how he will persuade Moscow to engage in negotiations. Reports suggest that Trump might consider a peace deal that compromises Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

Merezhko emphasized that Ukraine is not afraid of peace talks and remains open to them, but only if they are conducted fairly.

“We are ready for honest negotiations. However, it is clear today that Putin and Russia are not ready for such talks—they issue ultimatums instead,” he stated.

According to Merezhko, Moscow might exploit the fact of negotiations for propaganda or political purposes.

When asked whether Russian ruler Vladimir Putin’s interest in meeting US President-elect Donald Trump signals any readiness for talks, Merezhko dismissed the idea.

“Putin is politically isolated, and such a meeting with the US president would be significant for him, serving his goals. It’s not about initiating negotiations; it’s about using a meeting with Trump to create the illusion that he is not isolated and that serious dialogue with him is possible despite his status as a war criminal,” Merezhko explained.

Nevertheless, the Ukrainian deputy noted encouraging signals from Trump and Keith Kellogg, special envoy for Ukraine, who have adopted terminology aligning with Ukraine’s position.

Specifically, the US advocates for achieving a just, sustainable, and comprehensive peace—principles that are integral to Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula. This vision centers on a peace founded on international law.

“We hope the new US administration and the special envoy are committed to restoring peace based on international law,” Merezhko said.

He also pointed to a ruling by the International Court of Justice demanding Russia withdraw its troops from Ukraine and cease its aggression.

“Implementing the ICJ decision would signal Russia’s genuine readiness for negotiations. However, it hasn’t happened,” Merezhko stressed.

In December 2024, former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that to negotiate the return of temporarily occupied territories under Ukrainian control, Russia must be forced to abandon its position of never negotiating over what it considers its own.

