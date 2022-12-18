Ukraine must win this war, says EU Parliament head

EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola calls for additional financial and military support for Ukraine against the Russian war of aggression. “This war must be ended urgently. And Ukraine must win this war,” Metsola told Funke media group newspapers, Welt reported. This means “more weapons for Ukraine, more financial and humanitarian aid, more practical solidarity and more sanctions against Russia.”
Metsola said she was “proud of the support we offer Ukraine since the beginning of this unjustified war” at EU level. However, the Union could “do more” and therefore welcome the further sanctions recently decided against Russia.
The EU’s ninth package of sanctions against Russia came into force on Friday.
Parliament President Metsola also called for a trial against the Funke newspapers for war crimes committed in Ukraine. The crimes against Ukrainians, for which there is “growing evidence” and the “continued destruction of civilian infrastructure” are “a gross violation of international law.” In addition, a special tribunal must be set up to try the “crime of aggression” committed against Ukraine.
