US Special Envoy Keith Kellogg emphasized the need for direct negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of the Munich Security Conference, German news program Tagesschau reported.

This announcement follows separate conversations between Trump and the Russian and Ukrainian presidents, as well as Trump’s claims about immediate negotiations. The Kremlin stated that Putin agreed “a long-term settlement could be achieved through peaceful negotiations.” The US President declined, following these calls, to recognize Ukraine as an equal participant in peace negotiations. The Ukrainian President expressed deep concern about potential negotiations that might exclude Ukraine from the peace process.

“The Russian president must also speak with the Ukrainian president,” Kellogg said in an interview.

Putin refused earlier to recognize Zelenskyy’s legitimacy. Russia has long promoted the narrative that Zelenskyy holds office illegitimately. Zelenskyy has served as Ukraine’s president since 2019. His official term expired in May 2024, but he remains legally in office due to martial law provisions. Kellogg dismissed Putin’s position.

“Putin has said Zelenskyy is not a legitimate president, so he won’t speak with him. But that doesn’t work. They must. And both sides need to give up something,” Kellogg stated.

Kellogg refuted suggestions that US President Donald Trump intends to negotiate solely with Putin.

“We understand that the three sides need to talk to each other, especially the two protagonists, the Russians and the Ukrainians – they need to sit down and talk,” he said.

Read also: