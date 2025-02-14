Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

US envoy says Putin must negotiate directly with Zelenskyy

The US administration is pushing for trilateral dialogue on Ukraine while insisting that the main combatants must speak directly to each other.
byMaria Tril
14/02/2025
2 minute read
trump's ukraine envoy postpones kyiv visit until after inauguration keith kellogg 2017 incoming special russia under president-elect donald trump has postponed planned diplomatic mission other european capitals 20 reports citing
US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg. Credit: Wikimedia Commons/JKTKMM
US envoy says Putin must negotiate directly with Zelenskyy

US Special Envoy Keith Kellogg emphasized the need for direct negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of the Munich Security Conference, German news program Tagesschau reported.

This announcement follows separate conversations between Trump and the Russian and Ukrainian presidents, as well as Trump’s claims about immediate negotiations. The Kremlin stated that Putin agreed “a long-term settlement could be achieved through peaceful negotiations.” The US President declined, following these calls, to recognize Ukraine as an equal participant in peace negotiations. The Ukrainian President expressed deep concern about potential negotiations that might exclude Ukraine from the peace process.

“The Russian president must also speak with the Ukrainian president,” Kellogg said in an interview.

Putin refused earlier to recognize Zelenskyy’s legitimacy. Russia has long promoted the narrative that Zelenskyy holds office illegitimately. Zelenskyy has served as Ukraine’s president since 2019. His official term expired in May 2024, but he remains legally in office due to martial law provisions. Kellogg dismissed Putin’s position.

“Putin has said Zelenskyy is not a legitimate president, so he won’t speak with him. But that doesn’t work. They must. And both sides need to give up something,” Kellogg stated.

Kellogg refuted suggestions that US President Donald Trump intends to negotiate solely with Putin.

“We understand that the three sides need to talk to each other, especially the two protagonists, the Russians and the Ukrainians – they need to sit down and talk,” he said.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts