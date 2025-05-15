Support us on Patreon
Putin dodges Zelenskyy face-off in Turkey, sends low-level negotiators

Zelenskyy calls Kremlin’s lineup “decorative” after Putin skips and sends aides instead to direct talks in Istanbul. Trump also opts out of the Türkiye summit.
byYuri Zoria
15/05/2025
4 minute read
Left to right: Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, Donald Trump of the USA, Vladimir Putin of Russia. Sources: president.gov.ua, Flickr/Gage Skidmore, Youtube/Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the peace summit with Ukraine scheduled for 15 May in Istanbul, Axios reported. Despite earlier calling for the summit, Putin instead appointed a delegation of deputies to represent Russia. The Kremlin announced that the team will be led by his aide Vladimir Medinsky, who participated in the last round of direct talks with Ukraine in 2022.

The Russian delegation includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Chief of the General Staff’s Main Directorate Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.

Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, the summit in Istanbul was originally proposed by Putin following the latest European ultimatum demanding a 30-day unconditional ceasefire or new sanctions. Trump backed the ceasefire call but later dropped the precondition, urging Zelenskyy to meet Putin directly. Zelenskyy agreed and confirmed his readiness to travel to Istanbul but reiterated that diplomacy must begin with a Russian ceasefire.

The New York Times noted that Putin’s absence strongly indicated he would not meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy face-to-face this week. This development effectively removes any chance of a trilateral summit involving Donald Trump, which the former US president had initially promoted.

Trump steps back, sends envoys instead

Trump had pushed for a “30-day unconditional ceasefire” between Ukraine and Russia, threatening sanctions for non-compliance. After a 15-minute phone call last week with Zelenskyy and several NATO leaders, both sides showed readiness for a ceasefire. Zelenskyy indicated Ukraine would begin direct talks if the ceasefire were implemented.

Trump later said he might travel to Türkiye himself, but by 13 May, three sources familiar with the plan confirmed to Reuters that Trump would send senior envoys Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg instead. 

Zelenskyy withholds confirmation of Ukraine’s delegation

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy arrived in Ankara on 14 May but has not confirmed who will represent Ukraine at the Istanbul meeting. According to Suspilne, Zelenskyy said he was waiting for Russia to clarify who exactly would attend before determining Ukraine’s next steps.

Reuters quoted Zelenskyy calling the Russian delegation “decorative,” stating:

“We need to understand what kind of level the Russian delegation is, and what mandate they have and whether they can make any decisions.”

When asked about his message to Putin, he replied, “I’m here. I think this is a clear message.

The Washington Post reported that US and EU officials had to persuade Zelenskyy not to cancel Ukraine’s participation. Two diplomats said officials had pushed him to send top aides like Chief of Staff Andrii Yermak and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, but Zelenskyy had resisted.

Kremlin repeats capitulation demands

In a statement reported by ISW, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov reiterated Moscow’s long-standing Ukraine-capitulation demands ahead of the talks. He emphasized the need for “denazification” of Ukraine, NATO’s withdrawal from eastern Europe, and regime change in Kyiv. Ryabkov insisted that any sustainable solution must address what the Kremlin calls the “primary sources” of the war.

Russia has consistently framed these as NATO’s alleged violations of past agreements and Ukrainian discrimination against Russian language and culture. These same demands were present before the full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

Summit faces uncertainty

Despite Russia claiming its team is ready for “serious work,” the Turkish side has not officially confirmed the summit will take place, Reuters noted. A Turkish official said no meeting had been scheduled yet. Russia accused Ukraine of “trying to put on a show.”

The last direct talks between Kyiv and Moscow were also held in Istanbul, in March 2022.

 

 

