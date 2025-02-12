Zelenskyy and Trump discuss peace talks, drones in hour-long call (UPDATED)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and former US President Donald Trump held an hour-long phone conversation focusing on Ukraine’s defense capabilities and potential peace negotiations, according to statements from Ukraine’s presidential office.

The call came after a bombshell announcement by Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth that the US rules out NATO membership, as well as regaining Russian-occupied territories, amid intensified efforts by the Trump administration to broker a quick freeze to the Russo-Ukrainian war, ongoing since February 2022.

“We discussed possibilities for achieving peace. I’m grateful to President Trump for his interest in what we can do together,” Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram, detailing Ukraine’s technological capabilities, particularly in drone production and other modern manufacturing.

Explore further Pentagon chief rules out Ukraine’s NATO membership, says liberating Russian-occupied territories “unrealistic”

The call, which followed Trump’s 90-minute conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, covered several key areas of cooperation. According to Zelenskyy’s Telegram post, the leaders discussed:

Formation of working teams for potential negotiations

Ukraine’s current technological and defense manufacturing capabilities

A new security and economic cooperation agreement being prepared with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

Details of Trump’s earlier conversation with Putin

Plans for future meetings and continued contact

The focus on Ukraine’s drone capabilities during the call highlights the country’s expanding defense industry amid its ongoing war with Russia, which began with Russia’s invasion in February 2022. Ukraine has increasingly emphasized technological solutions in its defense strategy, with domestic drone production becoming a crucial component of its military capabilities.

“Our technological capabilities, particularly drones and other modern production, demonstrate what we can achieve together,” Zelenskyy noted in his statement, emphasizing Ukraine’s readiness for international cooperation in defense manufacturing.

Trump shared insights from his earlier call with Putin, during which both leaders “agreed to work together, very closely, including visiting each other’s nations,” according to Trump’s Truth Social post. The US president announced the formation of a dedicated negotiation team, naming four high-level officials to lead potential peace talks: Secretary of State Marco Rubio

CIA Director John Retkliff

National Security Advisor Michael Waltz

Special Envoy Steve Witkoff

UPDATED 21:45 Trump told that his call with Zelenskyy went “very well” in his social media network Truth Social.

“I just spoke to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine. The conversation went very well. He, like President Putin, wants to make PEACE. We discussed a variety of topics having to do with the War, but mostly, the meeting that is being set up on Friday in Munich, where Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead the Delegation. I am hopeful that the results of that meeting will be positive,” Trump posted.

The sequence of calls – first with Putin and then with Zelenskyy – appears to signal a new diplomatic initiative. Earlier in the day, Trump announced on Truth Social that his teams would “begin negotiations immediately” following his discussion with Putin, which Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed lasted nearly 90 minutes.

Neither Ukraine’s presidential office nor Trump’s team has provided specific details about the timing or format of potential peace negotiations. The emphasis on working-level teams suggests a structured approach to future diplomatic engagement, though concrete frameworks have yet to be announced.

Explore further Trump holds phone call with Putin, says negotiations will start “immediately”