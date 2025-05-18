Support us on Patreon
Merz: As Trump preps Putin call, Europe’s leaders want a word first

Germany, France, Britain, and Poland will brief Trump ahead of his Monday call with Putin.
by Yevheniia Martyniuk
18/05/2025
3 minute read
Donald Tusk, Friedrich Merz, Emmanuel Macron and Keir Starmer in Tirana, Albania, on 16 May 2025. Photo: Merz via X
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that he and leaders of Britain, France, and Poland plan to speak with US President Donald Trump before Trump’s scheduled call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

Merz disclosed this while attending Pope Leo XIV’s inaugural mass at the Vatican, where he discussed the matter with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and held extensive talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“I spoke with Marco Rubio, including about the call tomorrow. We agreed that we will speak again with the four state leaders and the US president in preparation of this conversation [with Putin],” Merz told reporters.

Zelenskyy also met with US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary Rubio on the sidelines of the papal inauguration—their first meeting since a contentious White House encounter in February regarding Ukraine’s war strategy. The 40-minute Rome meeting preceded Trump’s planned calls with Putin on Monday and subsequent discussions with Zelenskyy and NATO allies.

These diplomatic efforts follow the first direct Ukraine-Russia talks in over three years, held recently in Istanbul. While both sides agreed to a prisoner exchange, Russia rejected Ukraine’s proposed 30-day ceasefire and maintained territorial demands that Kyiv dismissed as unserious.

Zelenskyy characterized his Rome talks as “productive,” noting they discussed the Istanbul negotiations where Russia sent representatives “with no authority to make decisions.” He emphasized Ukraine’s readiness for genuine diplomacy and the need for a complete ceasefire.

During the day, Zelenskyy also met with Pope Leo XIV, thanking the Holy See for offering to host peace talks and reaffirming Ukraine’s preparation for “real results.”

