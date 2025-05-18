Support us on Patreon
Zelenskyy meets JD Vance in Rome. Tomorrow, Trump calls Putin first

The meeting came ahead of a high-stakes Monday: Trump phones Putin, then Kyiv.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
18/05/2025
3 minute read
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and JD Vance in the Vatican, 18 May 2025. Photo: Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy meets JD Vance in Rome. Tomorrow, Trump calls Putin first

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US Vice President JD Vance in Rome shortly after the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV. The Ukrainian delegation included Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also participated in the talks.

The meeting came ahead of a scheduled phone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, 19 May. Trump is expected to speak with Zelenskyy and NATO allies following the Putin call.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, JD Vance, Marco Rubio in the Vatican, 18 May 2025. Photo: Zelenskyy

The meeting followed the first direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in over three years, held days earlier in Istanbul. While both sides agreed to a major prisoner exchange, Russia rejected Ukraine’s proposed 30-day ceasefire and reiterated broad territorial demands that Kyiv dismissed as unserious.

Zelenskyy described the Rome talks as “productive,” noting that they discussed the Istanbul negotiations, where Russia sent a delegation “with no authority to make decisions.” He reaffirmed Ukraine’s readiness for genuine diplomacy and stressed the urgency of a full and unconditional ceasefire.

The delegations also discussed continued sanctions on Russia, defense cooperation, trade, battlefield developments, and potential prisoner exchanges.

According to AFP, Zelenskyy and Vance also discussed the upcoming Trump-Putin call.

“Pressure on Russia must continue until it is ready to end the war,” Zelenskyy said. “We also outlined joint steps toward a just and lasting peace.”

During the papal inauguration earlier that day, Zelenskyy and Vance exchanged smiles and a handshake — a notable gesture following their tense meeting in February.

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1924088460068958365

The Rome meeting lasted approximately 40 minutes, according to Suspilne.

Later that day, Zelenskyy also met with Pope Leo XIV, thanking the Holy See for offering to host Ukraine-Russia peace talks. He reaffirmed that Ukraine is prepared for “real results.”

Read also

