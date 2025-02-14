Support us on Patreon
Trump claims after phone calls Putin and Zelenskyy want to peace deal

After speaking with Putin and Zelenskyy, Trump wrote on social media that he sees “a good opportunity to end the war” in Ukraine.
byMaria Tril
14/02/2025
2 minute read
trump_nato1
US President-elect Donald Trump. Photo: Rod Lamkey
US President Donald Trump said that both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are ready to negotiate an end to the ongoing war.

“I think we’re going to be able to do something. We’re working with President Zelenskyy and with President Putin,” Trump said during a 13 February news conference.

Trump’s announcments follow his phone conversations with Russian President Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 12 February.

Zelenskyy and Trump held an hour-long phone conversation focusing on Ukraine’s defense capabilities and potential peace negotiations. The head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, Andriy Yermak, said that Zelenskyy and Trump agreed to immediately begin work toward ending the war.

Trump announced immediate negotiations would begin after his call with Putin. The Kremlin stated Putin agreed that “a long-term settlement could be achieved through peaceful negotiations.”

“My impression is that they — I know that President Zelenskyy wants to make a deal and I also feel that, I know, that President Putin wants to make a deal,” Trump said.

Trump later suggested he might meet with Putin in Saudi Arabia. He also described Ukraine’s NATO membership and restoration of pre-2014 borders as “unlikely” scenarios.

Trump wrote on 13 February on his Truth Social platform that he had “wonderful” talks with Ukraine and Russia, noting there is “a good opportunity to end the war.”

The conversations took place amid ongoing concerns about peace negotiations. Zelenskyy has previously insisted that Ukraine will not accept any agreement made between the US and Russia without Kyiv’s participation.

In a revealing interview conducted just hours before Trump’s conversation with Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President expressed deep concern about potential negotiations that could exclude Ukraine from the peace process.

During the Biden administration, US officials repeatedly stressed that there would be “nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine.”

Read also:

