Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not legally recognize its occupied territries as part of Russia

Ukraine will not judicially renounce its occupied territories and will seek their return through diplomacy, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in an interview with NBC News.

On 12 February, Trump announced the start of negotiations with Moscow to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, following calls with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin. His statement triggered a wave of criticism, as experts warned that it could be a ceasefire on Putin’s terms with no security guarantees for Ukraine, especially after US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth called Ukraine’s NATO membership aspirations “unrealistic.” This conversation also stirred concerns in Europe, as its representatives were not involved in the negotiations. Amid uncertainty about whether the US will lead to a weakening of NATO due to its increasingly isolationist stance, many media outlets and analysts have labeled this strategy as a victory for Russia.

“Judicially, we will not recognize … our occupied territory like territory of Russia. We will never do it,” Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that Ukraine is open to discussion on giving up occupied territory as part of a diplomatic deal where Ukraine would have NATO security guarantees.

“Yes, we have to return it diplomatically. Yes, we can. If we are in NATO, it’s understandable why diplomatically, it’s very understandable,” Zelenskyy said, adding that the priority is “not to lose people.”

At the same time, the Ukrainian president reaffirmed that a military victory remains possible.

“Of course, yes. But it’s many losses. We understand how many. I think it’s too much. And I’m not sure that with such speed. If our partners do not help, support, it will be difficult. It will be long. Longer than it can be,” Zelenskyy claimed.

On 12 February, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth declared Ukraine’s NATO membership and restoration of its pre-2014 borders “unrealistic” during his first Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Brussels, while no new military aid package was announced at what has historically been a crucial forum for Western support.

Related: