Forbes: Ukraine’s MiG-29 takes out Russian drone team in Kursk with four American bombs

Ukraine’s fighter jet wiped out a platoon of Russian drone operators, who had been targeting Sumy Oblast.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
15/02/2025
A platoon from the Russian army’s 60th Motor Rifle Brigade was sheltering in Elizavetovka, a village in Kursk Oblast. Photo: Screenshot
Ukrainian forces conducted a precision strike against a Russian drone team operating in Kursk Oblast, whose explosive unmanned aerial vehicles have been hounding Ukrainian forces in nearby Sumy Oblast, Forbes reports.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported on Friday that their air force successfully targeted a platoon from Russia’s 60th Motor Rifle Brigade in Elizavetovka, a village just across the border. Surveillance footage captured the quick succession of four precision munitions, likely American-made Small Diameter Bombs (SDBs), launched from a MiG-29 fighter jet, hitting the position.

The proximity of the target suggests smaller drone operations.

“The proximity of the 60th Motor Rifle Brigade’s position to the border with Ukraine—just two miles—implies the brigade was launching smaller drones from the position,” Forbes war correspondent David Axe notes.

The timing appears significant, following a massive Russian drone attack on Wednesday night that saw 123 Shahed attack drones launched against multiple Ukrainian regions. The strike represents a shift in Ukrainian tactics, particularly as Russian forces increasingly deploy fiber-optic FPV drones immune to traditional jamming.

Ukraine’s strategy reflects what Axe describes as an effort to get “left of the boom”—to borrow a US military term—and defeat Russian drones by targeting their operators.”

This adaptation became crucial after the Ukrainian 95th Air Assault Brigade faced significant challenges from such drones during their recent assault on Berdin in Kursk Oblast.

However, the sustainability of these precision strikes depends heavily on Western support. The SDBs used in these operations are manufactured in the United States, and their future supply faces potential political hurdles amid ongoing discussions about military aid conditions and proposed peace negotiations.

The 250-pound SDBs can reach targets up to 60 miles away when released from high altitudes, though Ukrainian pilots typically fly low to avoid Russian air defenses, reducing this range. Military analysts expect an increase in similar raids as Ukraine adapts to counter Russia’s evolving drone warfare capabilities.

