Russian forces have lost more than 90% of the 10,350 troops initially committed to the Kharkiv offensive two months ago, according to Colonel Victor Solimchuk, Deputy Commander of Ukraine’s Kharkiv Operational Tactical Group.

The Russian offensive, which began on 10 May, targeted two key directions: the village of Lyptsi, potentially opening the way to Kharkiv city, and the town of Vovchansk, providing access to Kupiansk. So far, Russia failed to achieve any objectives.

Solimchuk detailed Russian losses in Kharkiv Oblast, reporting 2,939 killed, 6,509 wounded, and 45 captured.

“This amounts to approximately 91% losses for the enemy,” he stated.

The 138th Motorized Rifle Brigade in Vovchansk has been largely destroyed, while the 83rd and 157th Tank Regiments have been severely depleted.

Despite these significant losses, Solimchuk warned that Russia retains offensive potential. He cautioned that the Russians are regrouping, preparing assault teams in the rear, and replenishing their forces and logistics.

