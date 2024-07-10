Russo-Ukrainian War, day 867: International community condemns hospital attack, pledges aid

Exclusive

“Collective Chamberlain” of scholars calls to appease Russia ahead of NATO summit. A group of European and American academics has sparked controversy by urging NATO to reject Ukraine’s membership bid, drawing comparisons to Neville Chamberlain’s appeasement of Nazi Germany.

To keep Ukraine’s NATO prospect alive, its neighbors must confront Washington. With talk of Ukraine’s NATO aspirations fading in Washington, the country’s staunchest advocates in Eastern Europe must convince US leaders that abandoning Ukraine’s membership path would be a dangerous mistake.

Russia struck Kyiv children’s hospital with Kh-101 missile, OSINT analysis indicates. Russian propagandists claim the missile that devastated Kyiv’s Central Children’s Hospital was of western origin. But all evidence points to the Kh-101

How China derailed Ukraine’s NATO membership invitation at the Washington summit. As Allies meet in Washington, paradoxically, China, not Russia, has become Ukraine’s key concern in the Ukraine NATO membership debate.

Trump’s “peace plan” is a blueprint for Russian victory over Ukraine and West. Security analysts warn that Trump’s proposed 24-hour negotiation strategy could lead to Ukraine ceding up to 22.5% of its territory, including crucial access to the Black Sea, while abandoning its NATO aspirations.

Military

Frontline report: Ukrainian defenders turn field into “death zone” for Russian armor. Two Russian tanks hit mines and burst into flames while attempting to cross open fields between Solodke and Vodyane.

Frontline report: Russian motorcycle assaults in Chasiv Yar prove ineffective against Ukrainian drones. Ukrainian forces withdrew from the eastern side of the canal in Chasiv Yar, ceding the battered Kanal district to Russian control, while the Russians exhausted their forces after months-long assaults and started to use motorcycles for troop transport instead of armored vehicles.

Russia is losing Crimean hub in Black Sea, says Ukrainian navy chief. Ukraine’s naval chief claims that nearly all combat-ready Russian warships have been relocated from Crimea, significantly impacting Moscow’s Black Sea operations.

Drones damage energy infrastructure in Russia’s Volgograd and Rostov oblasts. A fire erupted at Russia’s oil depot in Volgograd Oblast following an alleged drone attack. The Russian Defense Ministry claims it intercepted 38 drones over five regions overnight but didn’t mention the Volgograd attack.

As of 9 Jul 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 553410 (+1220) Tanks: 8178 (+7) APV: 15704 (+19) Artillery systems: 15051 (+49) MLRS: 1115 Anti-aircraft systems: 880 Aircraft: 361 Helicopters: 326 UAV: 11922 (+29) Cruise missiles : 2389 (+36) Warships/boats: 28 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 20212 (+62)



Intelligence and technology

ICEYE to provide Ukraine with advanced SAR satellite imaging. Ukraine’s Defense Ministry and ICEYE have signed cooperation memorandum, strengthening Ukraine’s space defense and satellite imaging capabilities. The agreement ensures responsible use of imagery over Ukrainian territory and provides SAR expertise to support defense activities.

ISW: Russia attempts to deflect responsibility for the Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital strike. The Institute for the Study of War reports that available evidence contradicts Russian claims attempting to deflect responsibility for the attack on a Kyiv children’s hospital.

International

Biden promises new measures to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense amid Russian deadly attack on Kyiv’s hospital. The United States will unveil new measures to protect Ukrainian cities from Russian attacks, President Biden said ahead of a meeting with President Zelenskyy.

UN Security Council meets on Russia blowing up a children’s hospital in Kyiv. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemns Russia’s targeting of medical facilities as the Security Council prepares to address the escalating violence in Ukraine.

“Devastating blow to peace”: Zelenskyy criticizes Modi’s Russia visit as it coincides with deadly strike on Ukrainian hospital. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Russia on 8 July for the first time in five years, highlighting “India-Russia friendship,” while Ukraine’s President reacted with disappointment in seeing “the leader of the world’s largest democracy hug ‘the world’s most bloody criminal.”

No change in US weapon restrictions for Ukraine after Russia’s attack on Kyiv hospital, Kirby says. US policy on Ukraine’s use of American weapons remains unchanged despite Russian attack on Kyiv hospital. NATO summit to focus on continued support for Ukraine, air defense, deterrence capabilities, and reaffirming Ukraine’s future in the alliance.

European Pravda: Orban in a letter to EU leaders promotes Russia’s “peace for Ukraine”. After his meeting with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Orban met with Putin in Moscow and wrote about it in a letter to EU leaders, mentioning that Putin discussed Ukrainian military losses in detail but did not talk about Russian casualties at the front.

NATO draft communiqué describes Ukraine’s path to membership as “irreversible,” sources say. The NATO Washington summit’s draft communiqué labels Ukraine’s path to membership “irreversible,” although the final text may change, CNN says, referring to sources.

Humanitarian and social impact

Russia destroys largest enterprises in Vilnyansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, with direct hit. Two men were injured in a Russian missile attack that targeted and destroyed major businesses in Vilnyansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Zelensky announces $ 7.4 million to rebuild hospital.

Ukrainians unite to raise $ 6.1M for Okhmatdyt Hospital, damaged in Russian attack. In just 22 hours ordinary Ukrainians and Ukrainian businesses collected more money than planned for the recovery of the Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv, which suffered extensive damage from a Russian missile strike, with its operating rooms, toxicology wing, and life-saving equipment completely destroyed.

Hospital director describes “complete hell” during Russian attack on Kyiv. The director of Kyiv’s Okhmatdyt children’s hospital reported to the UN Security Council that a Russian attack on July 8 injured over 300 people and killed two.

Prime Minister: Ukraine allocates $ 2.5 mn for restoration of Okhmatdyt. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced a significant budget allocation for the restoration of Okhmatdyt children’s hospital following a Russian devastating strike.

Russian full-scale war killed 559 Ukrainian children, including four in 8 July attack on Kyiv. Russia massive attacks on different cities of Ukraine killed 4 children aged from 8 to 14 and injured 10 children, aged from 2 to 17.

Okhmatdyt hospital rescue ends: Russian attack killed two, injured 32. The July 8 Russian missile strike on Kyiv killed 29 and injured 117 overall. Rescue operations at Kyiv’s Okhmatdyt children’s hospital concluded after 24 hours, revealing two fatalities and 32 injuries, including 8 hospitalized children. More bodies found in an apartment building’s rubble.

Political and legal developments

Sanctioned Russian billionaires continue to profit despite restrictions. Russian billionaires, many with close ties to Putin, have received $11.3 billion in dividends as companies resume payouts amid Russia’s economic rebound. Top earners include sanctioned individuals who have found ways to circumvent restrictions and redirect exports.

Read our earlier daily review here