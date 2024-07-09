ICEYE to provide Ukraine with advanced SAR satellite imaging

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with ICEYE, a Finnish synthetic aperture radar (SAR) microsatellite manufacturer and operator. The agreement, announced by the company on 8 July and by the Ministry on the next day, aims to strengthen cooperation in remote sensing of the Earth for Ukraine’s national security and defense.

According to Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, ICEYE manufactures microsatellites and operates one of the world’s largest SAR satellite constellations. The memorandum focuses on enhancing interaction in Earth remote sensing, which is crucial for Ukraine’s national security and defense.

Synthetic-aperture radar (SAR) technology captures high-resolution images in all weather conditions and at any time of day, offering a significant advantage over optical imaging systems that require light. SAR can penetrate clouds, smoke, sand storms, and fog, making it essential for critical decision-making in defense and security applications.

Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chernohorenko stated,

“Cooperation with ICEYE and the signing of the memorandum will enhance our intelligence work. We must protect the country on land, in the air, at sea, and in space.”

ICEYE’s press release outlined key aspects of the agreement:

Ensuring that imagery captured over Ukrainian territory is used solely for Ukraine’s security and defense. Partnering to strengthen Ukraine’s space defense capabilities and provide SAR expertise. Advancing remote sensing technology and improving data use for security. Supporting Ukraine’s integration into the global space economy.

The memorandum builds on ICEYE’s previous support for Ukraine. In August 2022, ICEYE signed a contract with the Serhiy Prytula Charity Foundation, providing the Ukrainian government with access to SAR satellite imaging capabilities, including the use of one dedicated SAR satellite.

Oleksandra Ustinova, Head of Ukraine’s Parliamentary Commission on Arms, praised ICEYE’s responsible approach and called on other satellite companies to follow suit in not selling imagery to Russia.

Rafał Modrzewski, CEO and Co-founder of ICEYE, emphasized the company’s commitment to supporting Ukraine’s space defense capabilities and providing objective, actionable data.

Related: