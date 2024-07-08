ICEYE, Ukraine to strengthen cooperation in earth observation

ICEYE, the global leader in Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite operations for Earth Observation, and the Ukrainian Defense Ministry have signed a memorandum to strengthen mutual cooperation in remote sensing of the Earth, according to the Defence Industry.

A distinctive feature of SAR satellites is their technology, which allows for high-resolution imaging through clouds, fog, and smoke, regardless of day-night conditions and illumination levels.

The document confirms ICEYE’s commitment to ensuring that the imagery captured pertinent to Ukraine’s territory is used for the country’s security and not shared with hostile states or entities.

“Cooperation with ICEYE and the signing of the memorandum will enhance our intelligence work. I’m grateful to the company for its commitment to values and the Ukrainian people. I support the intention to limit space imaging over the territory of Ukraine. We must protect the country on land, in the air, at sea, and in space,” said Deputy Minister of Defence Kateryna Chernohorenko when the memorandum was signed.

The agreement also outlines ICEYE’s and Ukraine’s partnership in boosting the country’s space defense capabilities.

In August 2022, the Serhiy Prytula Charity Foundation purchased a $14 million satellite from ICEYE for the needs of the Ukrainian forces.

The foundation signed a deal with the company, which granted the Ministry of Defense full access to one of the company’s satellites’ capabilities. In addition to the satellite itself, Ukrainian authorities also gained access to imagery from the entire constellation of ICEYE satellites, Militarnyi has reported.

As of the end of June this year, the Main Intelligence Directorate reported that the satellite had provided over 4,000 images of Russian military objects during its operational period. Ukrainian experts, the satellite, and additional equipment have captured a total of 4,173 images of enemy targets, including:

370 air bases

238 positions of air defense systems and radio-technical reconnaissance

153 oil depots and fuel storage facilities

147 missile stocks, aviation weapons, and ammunition

17 military naval bases

