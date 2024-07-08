Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

ICEYE, Ukraine to strengthen cooperation in earth observation

ICEYE pledges to safeguard the integrity of Earth observation data over Ukraine, ensuring it is used solely for national security purposes and not shared with adversarial entities.
byOlena Mukhina
08/07/2024
2 minute read
Engels airbase Ukraine attack
Satellite imagery from Dec 3-4, 2022, of Engels air base. Photo credits: Maxar Technologies
ICEYE, Ukraine to strengthen cooperation in earth observation

ICEYE, the global leader in Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite operations for Earth Observation, and the Ukrainian Defense Ministry have signed a memorandum to strengthen mutual cooperation in remote sensing of the Earth, according to the Defence Industry.

A distinctive feature of SAR satellites is their technology, which allows for high-resolution imaging through clouds, fog, and smoke, regardless of day-night conditions and illumination levels.

The document confirms ICEYE’s commitment to ensuring that the imagery captured pertinent to Ukraine’s territory is used for the country’s security and not shared with hostile states or entities.

“Cooperation with ICEYE and the signing of the memorandum will enhance our intelligence work. I’m grateful to the company for its commitment to values and the Ukrainian people. I support the intention to limit space imaging over the territory of Ukraine. We must protect the country on land, in the air, at sea, and in space,” said Deputy Minister of Defence Kateryna Chernohorenko when the memorandum was signed. 

The agreement also outlines ICEYE’s and Ukraine’s partnership in boosting the country’s space defense capabilities.

In August 2022, the Serhiy Prytula Charity Foundation purchased a $14 million satellite from ICEYE for the needs of the Ukrainian forces.

The foundation signed a deal with the company, which granted the Ministry of Defense full access to one of the company’s satellites’ capabilities. In addition to the satellite itself, Ukrainian authorities also gained access to imagery from the entire constellation of ICEYE satellites, Militarnyi has reported.

As of the end of June this year, the Main Intelligence Directorate reported that the satellite had provided over 4,000 images of Russian military objects during its operational period. Ukrainian experts, the satellite, and additional equipment have captured a total of 4,173 images of enemy targets, including:

  • 370 air bases
  • 238 positions of air defense systems and radio-technical reconnaissance
  • 153 oil depots and fuel storage facilities
  • 147 missile stocks, aviation weapons, and ammunition
  • 17 military naval bases

Read more: 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts