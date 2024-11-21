Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Germany announces military aid package for Ukraine, including armored vehicles, drones and ammunition

Despite the extensive military assistance announced, the German government also signaled potential future reductions in military support
byMaria Tril
21/11/2024
2 minute read
Vector drone
Vector drone from Quantum Systems. Credit: Open sources
Germany announces military aid package for Ukraine, including armored vehicles, drones and ammunition

Germany has unveiled a new military aid package for Ukraine, an extensive range of military hardware designed to enhance Ukraine’s defensive capabilities, according to the German government’s official website.

The worries over continued military aid for Ukraine grow as Ukraine’s biggest allies, including the US, during the upcoming presidency of the Trump administration, might significantly reduce the military assistance to help the country counter Russian aggression. 

The aid package includes significant drone resources, with over 200 reconnaissance drones of various models such as Vector, Hornet XR, RQ-35 Heidrun, Songbird, Golden Eagle, and VT-4 Ray. Armored vehicles form another critical component, with 47 mine-resistant vehicles (MRAP), eight tactical airborne transport vehicles in Caracal, and 20 border service-protected vehicles.

Artillery and heavy weaponry are prominently featured, including 4 Panzerhaubitzen 2000 self-propelled howitzers and over 40,000 rounds of 155-mm ammunition. 

The package also provides three mine-clearing tanks (WISENT 1) and specialized equipment like two bridge-laying machines (BIBER).

Additional munitions include 8,000 40-mm rounds, 100,000 HLR 338 rifle rounds with 314,000 accompanying ammunition, and supplementary medical and identification equipment like tourniquets and chevrons.

Despite the extensive military assistance announced, the German government has also signaled potential future reductions in military support. According to budget projections, military aid to Ukraine will be halved in 2025, dropping from approximately 8 billion euros ($8,4 bn) in 2024 to 4 billion euros ($4,2 bn).

The potential for policy shifts looms with the upcoming snap elections on 23 February, in which the center-right CDU/CSU opposition currently leads polls and could potentially replace the current administration.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts