Germany has unveiled a new military aid package for Ukraine, an extensive range of military hardware designed to enhance Ukraine’s defensive capabilities, according to the German government’s official website.

The worries over continued military aid for Ukraine grow as Ukraine’s biggest allies, including the US, during the upcoming presidency of the Trump administration, might significantly reduce the military assistance to help the country counter Russian aggression.

The aid package includes significant drone resources, with over 200 reconnaissance drones of various models such as Vector, Hornet XR, RQ-35 Heidrun, Songbird, Golden Eagle, and VT-4 Ray. Armored vehicles form another critical component, with 47 mine-resistant vehicles (MRAP), eight tactical airborne transport vehicles in Caracal, and 20 border service-protected vehicles.

Artillery and heavy weaponry are prominently featured, including 4 Panzerhaubitzen 2000 self-propelled howitzers and over 40,000 rounds of 155-mm ammunition.

The package also provides three mine-clearing tanks (WISENT 1) and specialized equipment like two bridge-laying machines (BIBER).

Additional munitions include 8,000 40-mm rounds, 100,000 HLR 338 rifle rounds with 314,000 accompanying ammunition, and supplementary medical and identification equipment like tourniquets and chevrons.

Despite the extensive military assistance announced, the German government has also signaled potential future reductions in military support. According to budget projections, military aid to Ukraine will be halved in 2025, dropping from approximately 8 billion euros ($8,4 bn) in 2024 to 4 billion euros ($4,2 bn).

The potential for policy shifts looms with the upcoming snap elections on 23 February, in which the center-right CDU/CSU opposition currently leads polls and could potentially replace the current administration.

