Sweden to send $199 mn in ammo to Ukraine

After Ukrainian pilots completed training on Swedish JAS Gripen fighter jets, Sweden is considering sending the aircraft to Ukraine, Defense Minister Pal Jonsson said, while unveiling a new military aid package.
byMaria Tril
06/10/2023
2 minute read
Sweden Minister of Defence Pål Jonson during the meeting with president Zelenskyy in Kyiv, 25 May, 2023. Photo: Presidential Office of Ukriane
Sweden will send Ukraine a new military aid package worth 2.2 billion crowns ($199 mn), Reuters reported, citing Sweden Defence Minister Pål Jonsson.

The military aid will consist mainly of artillery ammunition. According to the minister’s statement on 6 October, Sweden also considers sending fighter jets. Earlier, Ukrainian pilots completed orientation training on Swedish JAS Gripen fighter jets. The training process included test flights in aircraft and simulators and briefings for ground personnel.

Defence Minister Pål Jonsson added that, for domestic security reasons, Sweden would need to become a member of NATO before it could potentially spare any fighter jets. Sweden hopes to join the NATO defense alliance soon, although member states Türkiye and Hungary have held up their accession.

Since Russia’s invasion, the new military aid package will be Sweden’s 14th to Ukraine. Sweden recently supplied Ukraine with ten Swedish-made Stridsvagn 122 tanks, “the best tank in the Swedish arsenal and one of the best main battle tanks in the world.”

What is the JAS 39 Gripen

The JAS 39 Gripen, which Sweden is still considering sending to Ukraine, is a fourth-generation fighter aircraft manufactured by Saab. Due to the aircraft’s design features, the Gripen has increased maneuverability, making it more difficult to control. The developers claim it is a multi-purpose aircraft as it can simultaneously fight, observe, and share data with other aircraft. In addition, its radar system can detect airborne targets at a distance of 120 kilometers and ground targets at a distance of 70 kilometers.

