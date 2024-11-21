Hungary to deploy air defense in east after US allows Ukraine to strike deep into Russia

Hungary’s Defense Minister Kristóf Szalay-Bobrovniczky ordered the deployment of air defense systems in the country’s northeastern regions closest to the Ukrainian border.

The decision comes after Ukraine received permission from Western allies to use long-range weapons against targets inside Russian territory. During he few recent days, Ukraine has already used Western long-range missiles against Russia.

In a Facebook video, the Hungarian minister said that “the Russian-Ukrainian war has entered its most dangerous phase,” specifically pointing to recent developments in weapon deployment capabilities.

After Ukraine’s potential use of Western-supplied long-range missiles, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has convened a Defense Council meeting to discuss potential war escalation risks.

Following the news of the lifting of long-haul restrictions for Ukraine, Sijjarto accused the current US administration of “attacking the new reality” that emerged after Donald Trump’s victory and threatening to expand the war.

Last weekend, when several Russian missiles were shot down near the border with Hungary in the Carpathian Mountains, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that it was necessary to “strengthen efforts to bring peace.”

