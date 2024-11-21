Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Hungary to deploy air defense in east after US allows Ukraine to strike deep into Russia

Hungary’s defense minister has ordered air defense systems deployed near the Ukrainian border in response to expanding weapon deployment capabilities.
byMaria Tril
21/11/2024
1 minute read
hungary
A map shows the location of Hungary in Europe. Illustrative photot.
Hungary to deploy air defense in east after US allows Ukraine to strike deep into Russia

Hungary’s Defense Minister Kristóf Szalay-Bobrovniczky  ordered the deployment of air defense systems in the country’s northeastern regions closest to the Ukrainian border.

The decision comes after Ukraine received permission from Western allies to use long-range weapons against targets inside Russian territory. During he few recent days, Ukraine has already used Western long-range missiles against Russia.

In a Facebook video, the Hungarian minister said that “the Russian-Ukrainian war has entered its most dangerous phase,” specifically pointing to recent developments in weapon deployment capabilities.

After Ukraine’s potential use of Western-supplied long-range missiles, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has convened a Defense Council meeting to discuss potential war escalation risks.

Following the news of the lifting of long-haul restrictions for Ukraine, Sijjarto accused the current US administration of “attacking the new reality” that emerged after Donald Trump’s victory and threatening to expand the war.

Last weekend, when several Russian missiles were shot down near the border with Hungary in the Carpathian Mountains, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that it was necessary to “strengthen efforts to bring peace.”

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts