Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Zelenskyy plans to discuss US aid with Trump after inauguration, emphasizes importance of US-EU unity

The US President-elect said earlier that he intends to cut US aid for Ukraine.
byYuri Zoria
19/12/2024
2 minute read
zelenskyy plans discuss aid trump after inauguration emphasizes importance us-eu unity ukraine's president volodymyr brussels 19 2024 consiliumeuropaeu zele speaking journalists before european council's meeting ukrainian announced future support donald
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Brussels on 19 December 2024. Screenshot: consilium.europa.eu
Zelenskyy plans to discuss US aid with Trump after inauguration, emphasizes importance of US-EU unity

Speaking to journalists in Brussels before the European Council’s meeting on 19 December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced plans to discuss Ukraine’s future support with Donald Trump after his inauguration on 20 January.

This comes as US President-elect Trump pushes for peace negotiations to stop the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, and has promised cuts to US aid for Ukraine.

When asked about Trump’s potential reduction in US aid to Ukraine, Zelenskyy stated,

“I think we have to count again on unity between the United States and Europe. It’s very difficult to support Ukraine without American help. And that’s what we will discuss with President Trump when he will be in the White House.”

EU’s Kallas warns against rushing Ukraine-Russia negotiations amid Trump’s push for talks

Regarding possible peace negotiations, Zelenskyy stressed the need for the unity between the US and Europe, saying,

“We need this unity to achieve peace. And I think only together the United States and Europe can really stop Putin and save Ukraine.”

Earlier, Zelenskyy said he had conveyed to Trump his position against hasty decisions harmful to Ukraine.

“He knows my desire not to rush to Ukraine’s detriment. The country has long fought for its sovereignty. Regardless of how many presidents or prime ministers want to announce the end of the war, we are not going to simply surrender and give up our independence,” he said.

Regarding his participation in the European Council’s meeting, Zelenskyy listed several key priorities for Ukraine, including energy sector protection, particularly regarding nuclear safety concerns affecting both Ukraine and Europe, along with gas storage security.

The Ukrainian president highlighted the importance of increasing domestic military production, noting its effectiveness on the battlefield. He also addressed the urgent need to enhance security measures in Ukrainian schools, including bomb shelters and food supplies.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts