Zelenskyy plans to discuss US aid with Trump after inauguration, emphasizes importance of US-EU unity

Speaking to journalists in Brussels before the European Council’s meeting on 19 December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced plans to discuss Ukraine’s future support with Donald Trump after his inauguration on 20 January.
When asked about Trump’s potential reduction in US aid to Ukraine, Zelenskyy stated,
“I think we have to count again on unity between the United States and Europe. It’s very difficult to support Ukraine without American help. And that’s what we will discuss with President Trump when he will be in the White House.”
EU’s Kallas warns against rushing Ukraine-Russia negotiations amid Trump’s push for talks
Regarding possible peace negotiations, Zelenskyy stressed the need for the unity between the US and Europe, saying,
“We need this unity to achieve peace. And I think only together the United States and Europe can really stop Putin and save Ukraine.”
Earlier, Zelenskyy said he had conveyed to Trump his position against hasty decisions harmful to Ukraine.
“He knows my desire not to rush to Ukraine’s detriment. The country has long fought for its sovereignty. Regardless of how many presidents or prime ministers want to announce the end of the war, we are not going to simply surrender and give up our independence,” he said.
Regarding his participation in the European Council’s meeting, Zelenskyy listed several key priorities for Ukraine, including energy sector protection, particularly regarding nuclear safety concerns affecting both Ukraine and Europe, along with gas storage security.
The Ukrainian president highlighted the importance of increasing domestic military production, noting its effectiveness on the battlefield. He also addressed the urgent need to enhance security measures in Ukrainian schools, including bomb shelters and food supplies.
