UK announces new £225 million military aid package for Ukraine

The package includes small boats, reconnaissance drones, unmanned surface vessels, radars, ground-based decoy systems, electronic warfare systems, maintenance, and spare parts.
byOrysia Hrudka
19/12/2024
2 minute read
military-training-in-uk
Ukrainian recruits trained in largest UK military training. Creit: British government’s website
The UK has announced a new military aid package worth £225 million ($286 million) to support Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

The announcement follows UK Defense Secretary John Healey’s visit to Kyiv on 18 December 2024, where he discussed a joint plan to strengthen Ukraine with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

The comprehensive aid package includes several key components:

  • £92 million ($116 million) for naval capabilities, including small boats, reconnaissance drones, unmanned surface vessels, and mine-hunting drones
  • £68 million ($85.5 million) for air defense systems, including radars, ground-based decoy systems, and electronic warfare systems against drones
  • £26 million ($32.7 million) for maintenance and spare parts for previously delivered systems
  • £39 million ($49 million) for over 1,000 electronic warfare systems against drones, plus joint procurement of respirators and equipment to enhance the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ defensive capabilities

In addition to the military aid package, Britain has committed to offering expanded military training programs for Ukrainian forces.

“The brave people of Ukraine continue to defy all expectations with their unbreakable spirit,” British defense minister John Healey said in a statement. “But they cannot go it alone – which is why the UK will step up our international leadership on Ukraine throughout 2025.”

The announcement comes at a critical time as Ukraine has called on allies for both battlefield and diplomatic support ahead of potential negotiations with Russia. Ukrainian forces are currently reported to be outnumbered along the extensive 1,170 km front line.

